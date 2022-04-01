TOWN OF ERIN – Erin Town Board Supervisor incumbents Maripat Blankenheim and Jeff Millikan look to defend their seats against challengers Michael Stapleton and Eric Casetta in Tuesday’s April 5 general election. The top two vote-getters will fill the two board seats up for election.
The Daily News contacted Millikan, but did not receive a response before deadline.
Why did you decide to run for Erin Town Board supervisor?
Blankenheim: I’m running for re-election to continue to serve the residents of Erin. That may sound like a political soundbite, but it’s a responsibility I take seriously. Because we serve a small town, supervisors do much more than just attend meetings. For example, I oversee the town zoning department and am involved in the day-today activities. It provides me the opportunity to interact directly with residents, to help them work through their issues and to advocate for them when necessary. To me, that’s the definition of a public servant.
Casetta: As you may be aware, the roads in the township are less than good, some are less than bad actually. So I went to a roads meeting to discuss the roads situation and after some questioning, it began to feel as though the existing board is handling the situation with very short-term solutions to a very longterm problem. It didn’t feel as though there was a plan... and if there was one, it wasn’t being communicated. After chatting with my neighbors, I decided that it might be time to run to change the way we do things to bring transparency and accountability to the board.
Stapleton: I am running to give the people a choice. I am a strong believer in term limits and a fresh approach.
What are your top priorities?
Blankenheim: My priorities are aligned with why I’m running for re-election — working hard for the people of Erin. More specifically, my priorities are helping residents enjoy living in our beautiful rural town while not giving up some of the benefits of a larger community. It’s why I worked directly with Charter Communications to bring wired broadband services to Erin. For many Erin residents, the pandemic confirmed that internet service is a necessity, not a luxury. Thanks to our contract with Charter, all Erin residences and businesses will have access to wired broadband over the next two years. Another priority is providing safe town roads. As a member of the Road Commission, I’ve learned our roads are deteriorating more quickly than we’re able to repair them. Working toward fixing and maintaining our roads isn’t just a priority, it’s a responsibility. Lastly, it’s important to make these things happen with minimal financial impact on our taxpayers. Services aren’t free, but it’s critical we work to keep property taxes reasonable so living in Erin continues to be affordable.
Casetta: Get my head around the issues that the residents have in the township and see how we as a board can work with the residents to craft plans that can be executed. In addition to being able to build those plans and execute them, there should also be the communication and vetting of those plans (transparency) and measuring the success of the resolutions (accountability).
Stapleton: My top priority is to listen to the people.
What is the first thing you are going to do if elected?
Blankenheim: If re-elected, the first thing I’ll do is thank the Erin voters who supported me and placed their trust in me and my ability to serve the town.
Casetta: I think the first thing is to understand the issues of the township, those that the board already has on its plate as well as the ones being talked about in the neighborhoods. I would like to have some sort of town hall meetings, maybe formal or maybe informal but having a gathering of the concerned residents to discuss what is front of mind for people. The roads issue is a big, common concern but I know there must be others that aren’t affecting me and my neighbors but that are out there.
Stapleton: Better accounting of budget and where money is being spent, out of which budget items the money is being spent.
For more spring 2022 election coverage, click here.