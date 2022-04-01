KEWASKUM — Village residents will have seven names to consider for the Village Board during Tuesday’s election; the four top vote-getters of the seven will serve on the board after the election.
The candidates on the ballot for Tuesday are incumbents Richard Knoebel and Nate Wendelborn, and challengers Mary Schlitt, Teresa Meltz, Fuzz Martin, Marnie Parse and Justin Weninger.
The three candidates with the most votes will fill normal, full terms. The person with the fourth-most votes will fill a partial term that ends in one year, due to a seat being vacated mid-term earlier this year.
The candidates were each asked the same set of questions. Knoebel and Wendelborn did not respond before deadline.
What do you think you will bring to the Village Board that makes you a good choice for election?
Meltz: I believe I possess desirable qualities for a village trustee. I have experience serving as a member of the Library Board, and I understand the practical, legal and ethical responsibilities required of a board member. I am familiar with preparing for meetings, the budgeting process, developing/ reviewing/approving policies, hiring/evaluating a director, approving bills, etc. These tasks are similar to those that are carried out by village trustees. I attend Village Board meetings regularly and have developed a keen interest in village operations. I believe I can offer a fresh perspective and also practical solutions to policy-making decisions that affect our constituents on a daily basis. I have strong numerical skills, I am organized, detail-oriented and inquisitive. I enjoy learning about different topics and hearing other points of view.
Weninger: Living in this town for as long as I have, I believe I will bring a fresh and new perspective and new ideas to the board. I also welcome challenges and trying to find solutions for problems. I also want what is best for our town, and continue making Kewaskum a great place to live and raise a family, like I’m doing with my family.
Martin: For more than 20 years, I’ve been helping businesses and nonprofits, large and small — from mom and pop shops in Washington County to well-known global brands — develop strategies to maximize their marketing budgets and run successful businesses.
As a village trustee, I will use those skills to continue to make Kewaskum a safe, inviting and affordable place to raise kids, run a business and enjoy the Gateway to the Kettle Moraine.
Schlitt: My work with Washington County has given me a background in government operation that can be valuable to the village of Kewaskum. Previous to working for the county, I was a church administrator for 15 years. I believe both jobs give me a unique skill set that makes me qualified to serve as a village trustee. In addition, I have worked, played and shopped in this community for many years prior to my move here. I love the village of Kewaskum and would be honored to serve this community, always mindful of maintaining the quality of life that we currently enjoy!
Parse: I am someone who is qualified as a servant leader. I’ve always put the needs of others above self one. I run a small business in town and see and hear a lot of people. I may not be able to agree with everyone; however, I am willing to listen to all sides of an issue, and able to communicate as a team player.
If elected, what are your top priorities for Kewaskum?
Meltz: I’ve been a member of the Shared Facilities Committee since its inception in 2019 and will continue to support this project. The committee has been very thorough in determining a site for a new building which will house the village administration, the Police Department and the public library. We have analyzed our space needs and are committed to minimizing the impact on parking for nearby businesses. We need to ensure that the building can accommodate future growth, is updated and comparable to facilities in other communities to help with recruitment and retention of village employees and is affordable. The shared facilities development will be paired with a downtown revitalization study.
There has been some recent development in the TID, including some side-by- side condos and an industrial land offer to purchase. I support future development.
Weninger: Our current sewer and water situation. The pool at Kiwanis Park. The Highway 45 project. Getting a new police station/ community center. Allowing ATVs and UTVs in town.
Martin: Our village facilities are falling apart. Our officers work in an outdated police station where they process evidence on the same table that they eat lunch on, there is no place for a female officer to change and officers must go home to shower if they are exposed to blood-borne pathogens. We’re in an extremely competitive job market — if we want to retain our officers and other village employees, we have to compete with municipalities like Jackson that have great facilities. As village trustee, I will work to get the new shared services facility built while minimizing the impact on downtown parking.
The Village Board recently voted to close the Kewaskum pond at Kiwanis Park for 2022 due to lack of interested supervisors and lifeguards. As trustee, I will work diligently to find a positive, lasting solution to keep the beloved amenity open to the residents of Kewaskum and surrounding areas.
Schlitt: I would look forward to working with the Village Board to create strategic priorities to direct fiscally responsible decisions. Once established, those priorities can be used as a guide to ensure that the village of Kewaskum has a bright and sound future.
Parse: My top priority is the shared municipal building, this is a passion for me. I see our police officers on a daily basis and they need a more accommodating space. We have a great community and our police officers keep it safe. We need to support them and attract new officers to our community. It would also be wonderful to see our downtown showcased with a new building to show off our 911 memorial and businesses in town.
What are the greatest challenges you feel Kewaskum currently faces?
Meltz: The Village Board recently voted to not open the Kiwanis Pond this summer due to lack of staffing. The pond operated under reduced hours in 2021 due to staffing issues and I believe that staffing will continue to be a challenge in 2023. The Village Board approved a master plan study of the Kiwanis Park to determine how the space can best be used. Some ideas for the park might be a splash pad, a pickle ball court, an off-leash dog park and an all-abilities playground.
An increase in our sewer rates is forthcoming. I support an incremental increase in rates to ease the financial impact on residents and taking measures to make sure that the sewer utility remains properly funded.
I would like to see us highlight the beauty of the Milwaukee River by continuing with cleanup efforts and exploring a fish pass around the dam.
Weninger: Finding a way to develop the land south of town. Ways to safely allow ATVs and UTVs in town. Find a way to fix our current water and sewer situation, and how to lower the cost.
Martin: There are a number of challenges that are facing the village. Inflation and gas prices are affecting all residents – from families and seniors on fixed incomes to local businesses. The village is not immune to these cost increases, either. In order to maintain services and remain a competitive place to live and work, the village is going to need to get creative and possibly make some hard financial decisions.
In addition, it has been announced that residents are being hit with a high sewer rate increase. For a number of years, the village didn’t increase rates in the name of fiscal responsibility. Unfortunately, we are now being sacked with a nearly 20-percent increase. Had incremental increases been introduced gradually, the increase may have been more tolerable.
As village trustee, I will work to minimize the effects of our current situation while also working to make sure residents aren’t surprised by large increases in the future.
Schlitt: First of all, the recent sewer utility rate study has uncovered some challenges for the village. We’re facing a 20-percent-plus increase in our water and sewer bills over the next three years. As we work towards resolution of the issue, it’s important to be mindful of strategically planning for the future as well.
Additionally, the village is not immune to the current economic and employment challenges. It will take good people working together and making thoughtful, and sometimes difficult decisions, to ensure that we maintain the wonderful quality of life we currently enjoy.
Parse: How to balance keeping our community great! Our village is facing some difficult decisions and would like the opportunity to grow and help our community. Help everyone feel like they matter.
