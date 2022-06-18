WASHINGTON COUNTY — Judge Michael Kenitz and Judge Ryan Hetzel took the oath of office for the Washington County Circuit Court during their investiture ceremony, which was held at the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford on Friday night.
Kenitz is now the Washington County Circuit Court Branch 3 judge and Hetzel is the Washington County Circuit Court Branch 1 judge.
“I have to admit that I’m not 100 percent comfortable with the whole idea of an investiture. In some ways it just feels like we are throwing parties for ourselves,” said Kenitz. “But I realize now that it is about a lot more than that. For those of you that I know well, it gives me an opportunity to acknowledge and thank you for all of your support.”
“Frankly, I never looked at being a judge as a career path for me. When Judge Martens retired at the beginning of this year ... my initial thought was ‘wow, I wonder who the next judge is going to be?’... and for the first time I started to wonder ‘what about me? … I was absolutely delighted when I learned that Michael Kenitz received that appointment and he will be a fantastic judge for Washington County,” said Hetzel. “The day after Michael Kenitz’s appointment was announced, Judge Pouros retired, so as they say the rest is history. I have many people I would like to thank, as well.”
Both judges said they were fortunate for the positions they now are in, and look forward to serving the people of Washington County.