GERMANTOWN — Seat 2 of the Germantown School Board will soon see a new board member, as newcomers Russ Ewert and Tracy Parker will face off for the seat in the April 5 election.
Ewert and Parker will be on the upcoming ballot in the wake of February’s primary, when the two candidates were the top vote-getters out of three. Raymond Borden, who currently holds Seat 2 on the Germantown School Board, was the third candidate and will leave the School Board after the election.
Each of the two candidates on the April ballot were asked the same questions about their decision to run and goals for the School Board.
What do you think you will bring to the School Board that makes you a good choice for election?
Parker: I am curious, hardworking and open-minded – all important characteristics of a board member. I bring an MBA and over 20 years of experience in Fortune 500 companies to the table. I understand what will be expected of our students when they leave Germantown public schools. I have children in the district and have volunteered through PTA and Destination Imagination, and am invested in the education provided by Germantown Public Schools.
Ewert: With 17 years in law enforcement, I’ve learned the most important part of the job is to communicate effectively. Actively listening, meeting people where they are in life and problem solving in a high-pressure environment is a key to success. Being able to explain decisions in a way that creates buy-in and understanding is crucial. I would look to take an active leadership role on the board using these skills. This would mean meeting and engaging with our parents and community members as well as district administration and staff. Improving communication at all levels is going to be key moving forward. Egos will have to be left at the door to ensure we have open honest conversations about the direction of our children’s education. We don’t have time to engage in obstructionist attitudes; that’s a recipe for failure. Parents, staff, and administration pulling in the same direction will lead us to success.
If elected, what are your top priorities for Germantown Schools?
Parker: The top two issues are student outcomes and the budget. We should be focused on continuing to improve the education we provide our students. Successful schools are a win for the entire community. To ensure our students are prepared for college or career, we need to align the way we spend our budget to our educational goals.
Our first step should be clearly defining our objectives with metrics. Then, we need to align resources and set policy to achieve those metrics. This includes budget dollars. If elected, I would like to explore the revenue and expense levers we can pull, and ensure the entire community fully understands and can give input into the decision-making.
Ewert: Communication and transparency: Parents have questions regarding what is included in their children’s school days. We owe them clear, honest answers, not the current defensive posture presented by some in the schools and Wisconsin DPI. I recommend we convert the current ad hoc curriculum committee to a standing board committee and design a board policy for full curriculum transparency, parent access to all educational materials presented to students and public access to all materials presented during teacher in-services. This will help bridge the gap for parents to understand their children’s educational process and their teachers’ professional development, and set their expectations accordingly. We need to rebuild the lost trust through improved transparency and communication.
High student achievement: The district offers a great selection of courses for our students. I want all Germantown students to have the opportunity to take classes that challenge them, whether it’s technical classes, apprenticeship programs or AP courses. Unfortunately, over recent years we have seen a slip in testing scores across the district. We should make it a priority to produce our own academic standards report. Setting and following a district internal performance metric will allow us to meet known standards, not floating standards produced by the state through DPI.
What are the greatest challenges you feel the Germantown School District currently faces?
Parker: One of the greatest challenges the district currently faces is the pace of change and ensuring we can adapt as a district. We are experiencing disruption and change at a pace faster than ever, caused by things like the pandemic and the Great Resignation. Providing stability for our children and continuing to invest in our high-quality education system will require everyone working together within our community.
Ewert: District budget: It’s a difficult task to ensure the budget is balanced. The board has a legal requirement not to run a deficit year over year. This requires having a great budget administrator in place, which I believe the current board has done. We have to anticipate the effects of inflation to better prepare for budget adjustments going forward. This means it will be more important than ever for the district department heads to prioritize their needs over wants to ensure a quality education. I do not believe in leveraging our district’s financial future by overextending in borrowed money or passing the burden onto the taxpayers. We will be asking the district to thread the needle while ensuring we provide a safe environment and quality education, but I believe it is achievable.
Maintaining local control: With the increased pressure from external forces such as Wisconsin Department of Instruction, US Department of Education, politicized nongovernmental local and national special interest groups, it is more important than ever to commit to local control of our district. We must ensure we protect our students from the divisive political world that is embedding itself at all levels of daily life.
