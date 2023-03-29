RICHFIELD — Two trustee positions will be up for grabs in the April 4 spring general election, and the race will see two newcomers and one incumbent vie for the two at-large seats.
The incumbent in the race is Trustee Tom Wolff, and he will be joined by newcomers Pamela Schmitt and Nolan Jackett on the spring election ballot.
Because this is an at-large race, residents can vote for two candidates and the two candidates with the highest vote totals will win the election.
The Daily News sent out candidate questionnaires to all three candidates, and their answers are listed below.
Daily News: Why have you decided to run for the Richfield Village Board?
Wolff: I ran for the Village Board to stay active and involved in local activities, and give back to a vibrant community that offers so much to its residents. Citizen electors are the backbone of what makes this country, state and local community great!
Schmitt: I have decided to run for village of Richfield trustee because I am passionate about serving my community. I have a great desire to represent the best interests of the residents and be a part of the decision- making processes for the future of the village.
Jackett: I decided to run for Richfield village trustee because I want to serve the community that I’ve come to love. I am a lifelong Richfield resident, worked in the village, went to school here, and I was in a local Boy Scout troop in the village. Throughout high school and the last few years since I’ve graduated, I have found a big interest in local government and how it operates and I would love to serve the community and be a part of the great work currently being done by the village.
Daily News: What makes you the best suited candidate for this position?
Wolff: I offer a combination of experience and dedication that the other candidates simply can’t provide. With my background on both the School Board and the Village Board, I can help keep this community on the right path.
Schmitt: I am the best suited candidate for this position due to the various jobs and experiences I have had in my lifetime. I understand what it takes to cultivate collaboration and teamwork while keeping the focus on the common good. My leadership skills provide me the ability to handle conflicts, build trust and accomplish goals. I have worked within the federal and state government and have a clear understanding of policies and procedures.
Jackett: As a young adult I can broaden the perspective of the board in a positive way, I am also a conservative candidate for this race, which represents the values of Richfield, and an Eagle Scout.
Daily News: If elected (or re-elected), what do you want to accomplish during your term as village trustee?
Wolff: I want to maintain our conservative fiscal position and low tax rates — while helping Richfield grow into its future. With some excellent opportunities coming to the NE business corridor — the village could maintain its enviable tax rates for many years to come.
Schmitt: I believe it is a crucial turning point in the village and would like to work with other members in the development of goals and plans for the future. Topics such as public safety, sewer and water and low-income housing should be addressed. I want to accomplish an effective and efficient means of communication between all entities that provide input or direction for the village.
Jackett: I would like to support and see through the Germantown-Richfield water plan, and continue the successful budgeting and planning done by the village.