WEST BEND — A police officer found two people dead, apparently from gunshot wounds, in Lac Lawrann Park on Thursday evening.
According to a Facebook post from the West Bend Police Department, the officer found two deceased individuals near one of the buildings in Lac Lawrann Park at 5:44 p.m. The victims were an adult male and an adult female and had apparent gunshot wounds. A firearm was located on scene.
Additional officers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in searching the park. No other victims were located. The incident remains under investigation.
At this time, there is no evidence to suggest any danger to the public, according to the post.