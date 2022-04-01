ERIN — Frank Alvarez is challenging incumbent Bob Boyd for his Erin School Board seat in Tuesday’s general election.
The Daily News reached out to Frank Alvarez, but did not receive a response before deadline.
Why did you decide to run the Erin School Board?
Boyd: With the upcoming change in leadership due to the retirement of Dr. Kriewaldt, I felt that I could be helpful to the district in maintaining consistency and focus on what is best for the students and community. My private sector experience combined with my years of service as a technology director across two school districts has been helpful in focusing our board efforts on academic achievement and responsible budgeting.
What are your top priorities?
Boyd: My priorities for the district have never changed: Ensure the best educational opportunities for all of our students and a focus on maximum value for our taxpayers. We have had a steady record of achievement in Erin and on lowering taxes when appropriate. The district has done a great job of maintaining facilities and using all available resources to update and improve the school building and grounds without major impact to the tax burden. Partnership with the PTO is critical on this front.
What is the first thing you are going to do if elected?
Boyd: I will continue to support our school community as I have since first joining the board. The role of the school board is to set direction for the district and monitor to ensure that administration is following that direction and using taxpayer money responsibly.
