GERMANTOWN — Incumbent Brian Medved and newcomer Adam Barr will face off for Seat 4 on the Germantown School Board on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.
The two candidates were each were asked the same questions about their decision to run and goals for the School Board. Only Barr responded.
What do you think you will bring to the School Board that makes you a good choice for election?
Barr: I have children in the school district, board experience, budget committee experience, a strong financial background and most importantly I want to provide the children of our communities with the best possible education.
If elected, what are your top priorities for Germantown Schools?
Barr: Attracting and retaining the best teachers and district staff, ensuring appropriate measures are in place to help students that require additional resources and fixing the budget.
What are the greatest challenges you feel the Germantown School District currently faces?
Barr: Retaining qualified district staff, implementing effective curriculum and balancing the budget.
