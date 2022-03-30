WEST BEND — West Bend School Board incumbents Erin Dove and Paul Fischer will face challengers Melanie Ehrgott and John Donaldson for a seat on the board during the April 5 election.
We asked the candidates why they decided to run for a seat, what their priorities would be, if elected, and more. Their responses are below.
The Daily News reached out to Donaldson for comment, but did not hear back from him before deadline.
Why did you decide to run for the school board?
Dove: I have always been interested in education and when my oldest was starting school, I decided to become involved. I was active in Jackson Elementary School’s PTO for seven years — serving as treasurer for a couple of those and establishing and co-planning Family Nights, some of which are annual traditions still today. I was lucky enough to be able to spend time in the classrooms occasionally too. When our family went through some difficult health challenges, I had to step back from my volunteering, but continued to be an active advocate for my daughters’ education. I am a West Bend alum — from Green Tree to Silverbrook to West Bend West. I had a great education here and believe that our public schools are preparing students well for the world beyond high school. When things settled in my personal life, I felt that a position on the school board would be a way to advocate for all students and give back to the community.
Ehrgott: I decided to run for the school board because I saw a need for board members that will respond to the concerns of parents, students and the community. I have a heart for children as well as a desire to serve the community where my family will grow up.
Fischer: My motivation for running three years ago was to give something back to our community. My three daughters are graduates of the West Bend School District (WBSD), beginning with kindergarten at Green Tree and ultimately graduating from West Bend East. Each of them was thoroughly prepared for what came after graduation. Our oldest completed her doctorate in physical therapy from Concordia last May, our middle daughter has been a pastry chef in the Fox Valley for three years, and our youngest is a sophomore at St. Cloud State University working towards her degree in speech pathology. Their success is a testament to their WBSD teachers, past administrations, and past school boards. When my youngest was a junior in high school, the house was quieting down and my calendar was opening up, so I felt it was time for me to give back for the next wave of West Bend students as a way of saying thank you.
What are your top priorities for the district?
Dove: It has been a challenging few years for schools, but with the attention on COVID hopefully in the rearview mirror, I’m excited to move the district forward. During my first term, the board was able to hire Superintendent Wimmer — an experienced leader that we can work together with to tackle our challenges. Some of the top priorities I see in moving our district forward are: improving academic achievement, retaining quality teachers and staff, attention to the needs of the whole student, continued fiscal responsibility, maintaining our emphasis on process, developing a plan for long-term facilities issues, and right sizing the district.
Ehrgott: My top priorities for the district are transparency, including parent and community communication and improving academic achievement. I would also place a focus on balancing the budget without overburdening our taxpayers.
Fischer: My top priority is to get the district moving forward again, now that the focus on COVID and simply keeping our buildings open appears to be moving into the past. We have a significant facilities need facing the district from three years ago that remains unanswered. Superintendent Wimmer has understandably needed to focus on the immediate impact of COVID in her first two years, but this time has also allowed her to gain a thorough understanding of our district. With more of her time shifting to the needed strategic perspective and off the tactical day-to-day items, I look forward to working together on the big picture issues that have languished due to leadership turnover of the recent past. Wrapped into this statement are certainly specific priorities of maintaining high staff retention, improving outcomes for all students, and continued fiscal stewardship in the face of declining enrollment and declining state aid.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Dove: I hope that we continue to work together to make the West Bend School District a place where students have a great education — where we are able to prepare all students for success beyond high school. In order to move our district forward, I hope that the board, in collaboration with district leadership, is able to continue with, work on, address, or solve many of the items on my top priority list. We are already in the process of doing so for several of them. There is a focus on literacy and providing staff with resources to improve student achievement. A family liaison, counselor, and psychologist are now located on each campus to help attend to the needs of the whole student. Each year of my term, we have passed a balanced budget even in the face of declining enrollment and declining state aid. I’m proud of the thorough process that has been followed in the curriculum resource process. I support local control, so we have engaged the community, published feedback, discussed publicly, and involved staff. Upcoming community conversations will help us gather ideas on how to move ahead in some other areas. I am honored to have served West Bend over these last three years and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the next three.
Ehrgott: If elected, I hope to work towards making all materials that the students will be taught available online for parents and community members to review so they can ask questions and determine if what is being taught meets their family’s values. I also hope to find a solution to the facility issues without raising taxes or adding another referendum.
Fischer: I hope that we’re able to continue making West Bend Schools a great environment for our students to receive a great education. I have enjoyed working with my fellow board members over the last three years. Coming into my term, I wasn’t sure how our interactions would work, but quickly found that this group of seven is able to lean into each other, work through our differing perspectives and positions to arrive at consensus, and when necessary we’re able to agree to disagree. As a board, maintaining a positive working relationship, even in the midst of our disagreements, is a major accomplishment because the tone at the top sets the tone for the rest of the organization. I have been honored to serve the community these last three years and hope I’ve conducted myself in a manner that reflects this sentiment, and look forward to accomplishing that again in my second term.
