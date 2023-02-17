United Way of Washington County ’22 campaign raises over $1.8M for local nonprofits

WEST BEND — The United Way of Washington County (UWWC) announced that it raised $1,877,694 for over 20 local nonprofits for their 2022 Campaign during its celebration event held in the West Bend Mutual Prairie Center on Thursday.
This year’s fundraising amount set a new record for UWWC by raising nearly $77,000 more than it did in 2021, a 4% increase.
“Thank you, Washington County,” stated Randy Averill, campaign co-chair, in a release from the United Way about the event. “We couldn’t have reached new heights without the generosity of so many individuals and companies.”
Averill, a retired Baird financial advisor, co-chaired the 2022 Campaign with Dr. Carey Cameron, West Bend Medical; Kirk Emerich, Westbury Bank CFO; Rob Johnson, Kettle Moraine YMCA CEO and executive director; and Kevin Steiner, West Bend Mutual Insurance CEO.
According to Emerich, this year the team had their work cut out for them as the number of donors to the campaign had dropped by 1,000 donors over the past few years during the pandemic.
“Our goal was to unite the community to build back our donor base and raise money to help more local residents in need,” said Emerich.
With the hard work of the co-chairs, cabinet members and everyone else involved with the 2022 Campaign, they were able to increase donations from their pacesetter donor organizations (organizations who commit to the campaign through employee donation campaigns, corporate gifts or both) by over $700,000, a 22% increase. They also increased residential giving by 24%, leadership giving (individuals giving over $1,200) by 34%, a $406,000 total increase, and the overall number of donors by 621, a 28% increase from last year.
“These are impressive results, and once again, we thank you, our donors of Washington County, for our success,” said Steiner.
After recognizing all of the donors to last year’s campaign, the co-chairs recognized individuals who won the 2022 Campaign giveaway. Individuals who donated $1, $2 or $3 per week were automatically entered into a drawing to win one of four prizes, which were sponsored by Russ Darrow Auto Group, R& R Insurance and Bergmann Appliance.
The first winner that was announced was Mary Wittmann of West Bend Mutual, who won a $1,000 Visa gift card, sponsored by R& R Insurance.
“Great organizations benefit from all of the great work out of the United Way,” said Wittmann, in a video of the award winners receiving their prizes. “So, what better thing can we do than give our support.”
The second winner was Tina Jordan of Glacier Hills Credit Union, who won a year of dining at several Washington County restaurants.
“It’s nice to be able to help others, we appreciate everything you do to help our community,” said Jordan, in the video.
The third winner that was announced was Jacob Brooks of Delta Defense, who won a 65-inch 4K LG smart TV, sponsored by Bregmann Appliance.
“I think just whatever you can contribute to help out is something we all should do,” said Brooks, in the video. “That’s all that was behind it.”
The last award winner that was announced was Katrina Dudzinski of Moraine Park Technical College, who won a 2023 Toyota Corolla, courtesy of Russ Darrow Auto Group.
“I don’t even know what to say, but I say thank you,” said Dudzinski, in the video. “I don’t even know what to think, but wow.”
The recognition didn’t end there as outgoing board members, including UWWC Board President Shelley Waala, were recognized during the event.
“I would like to take the opportunity to recognize outgoing United Way board members Emily Greene from Youth and Family Project, Hailey Nenonen from Advocate Aurora Health Care, Deren Sievers who is retired from the Slinger School District, Prudy Pick Hway from Pick Heaters and Shelley Waala from Froedtert Health,” said Board Vice President Dave Uelmen. “Shelley is our outgoing board president, Shelley has served in a number of United Way top roles. ... She has been a servant leader and the right leader at the right time with her calm style through the years during the pandemic.”
To close the event, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County Executive Director Jay Fisher was announced as the chair of the 2023 campaign.
Fisher then introduced his team for the 2023 Campaign, which consists of Steiner Electric President Robb Steiner, Sarah Szukalski from Jeff’s Spirits On Main, West Bend City Administrator Jay Schambeau, Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert and West Bend Mutual Insurance Sr. Vice President of Sales Kelly Tighe.
“The 2023 campaign has officially started, and we look forward to all of you taking our calls to help,” said Fisher. “Thank you.”