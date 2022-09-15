TOWN OF POLK — Over 350 volunteers packed the Ziegler Family Exposition Center at the Washington County Fairgrounds from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and packaged over 60,000 meals to help the United Way take action against hunger in Washington County.
“This is a great event where we can really unite the community and bring different groups together. We have corporations, we have schools and we have government agencies,” said United Way of Washington County CEO Kristin Brandner. “So various nonprofits with different backgrounds that are coming together with the same goal, and that is to help local residents that need food.”
According to Brandner, the each organization’s team, or in West Bend Mutual Insurance’s case teams, packaged one of two meals for various local nonprofits, government agencies and schools. The meals were apple cinnamon oatmeal and minestrone soup.
“All these meals are fortified, so they are rich in nutrition,” said Brandner. “Which is really important to make sure we are getting nutritious meals to those who need them in our community.”
While 60,000 meals is a lot of food to donate to food pantries and other organizations across the county, Full Shelf Food Pantry Board President Al Pauli said it won’t be long before it goes from the organizations and into people’s homes.
“Well, there are multiple organizations in town that are getting this food along with the food pantry. So, it will go quite a ways,” said Pauli. “I would say within a month or two all of this will be out in the community, in homes.”
According to Brandner, this isn’t a surprise as she has seen the demand for food rise in the county.
“There is certainly a growing need when it comes to food security and those that really need nutritious meals,” said Brandner. “We have our seniors that are on fixed incomes that really struggle, those that thought they’d never need assistance but something had happened in their life and then we have a lot of students that are on free and reduced lunch. So it tells us that working families are really having a hard time with rising cost, and really needing some extra support.”
Many organizations volunteered their time to help package food items for the event. West Bend Mutual Insurance led the way with over 80 volunteers giving their time to help out the United Way.
“West Bend Mutual has been a big supporter of the United Way of Washington County, and Dane, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties, for a lot of years,” said West Bend Mutual Insurance Assistant Vice President of Personal Lines Jonathan Schulz. “It’s something we’re committed to, it’s a way that we see our associates giving back and it’s part of our culture to give back. So, it kind of comes easily, naturally to get this kind of support and help for something like this.”
Other local organizations that packaged food throughout the day included the Albrecht Free Clinic, Russ Darrow Automotive Group and members of Hartford’s local government.
“We are, obviously, very active in the United Way, and it’s very important for all of our staff to understand out commitment to the United Way and all the groups that it serves,” said Hartford Administrator Steve Volkert. “We’re very happy to have 10 of our staff members here to help out this cause.”
“By doing this here, even though we’re not in Hartford, is giving back to the Hartford community. So, it’s a way for us as a city to do that,” said Hartford Police Chief Scott MacFarlan. “We do something like this, not this exactly, but something like this every year to give back to the community, and the United Way helps those groups.”
According to Westbury Bank CFO Kirk Emerich and retired Baird financial advisor Randy Averill, both of whom are co-chairs on the United Way Campaign Committee, it was great to see so many people come together to help out the United Way tackle a great cause.
“It’s just exciting to see so many people out with each other. It’s been three years since we’ve been able to do this,” said Emerich. “It’s exciting to see our community come together, and see all these tables full of people helping out to help the people who are less fortunate in Washington County. They’re having fun while they’re doing it, so that’s the best part about it.”
“This is just fantastic. There’s a lot of people that are hungry in Washington County, and a lot of the agencies that the United Way supports through the community contributions benefit from this,” said Averill. “We’re just happy to help out.”
Wednesday’s event kicked off the 2022 United Way Campaign. Last year over $1.8 million was raised during the 2021 campaign, and it helped nearly 10,00 individuals and families in need throughout the county, according to a press release from the United Way.
If you are interested in finding ways to donate or volunteer for the 2022 campaign, visit unitedwayofwashingtoncounty.