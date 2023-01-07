WEST BEND — Shalom Wildlife Zoo received a retrospective critical non-compliant review from the U.S. Department of Agriculture regarding the deaths of two tiger cubs in November after the USDA completed an inspection in early December.
On the morning of Nov. 19, two of Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary’s tiger cubs, Khan and Nina, were found dead in their enclosure. Shalom contacted the USDA on Nov. 20 following the incident. The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) conducted a routine inspection of Shalom’s tiger facilities on Dec. 1 and issued the critical non-compliant review.
In the USDA inspection report, Shalom said that early in the morning of Nov. 19, the pond in the tiger facility became covered by six inches of heavy slush and snow, making it difficult to discern its boundaries.
The two cubs fell into two feet of freezing water while running around in the enclosure, according to Shalom owner David Fechter. Fechter initially found one of the tiger cubs in the tiger den, possibly moved there by its mother, according to the USDA report. Fechter found the other cub deceased in the pond. A veterinarian called by Shalom thought that hypothermic shock from the cold water led to drowning.
According to the USDA inspection report, Shalom took “immediate corrective action” following the incident to prevent the mother tiger and remaining two cubs from accessing the pond. The critical non-compliant item was issued in retrospect.
“It was a tragic accident,” said Fechter. “As soon as we had a situation, we took corrective action.”
USDA APHIS instructed Shalom to ensure that their corrective actions are maintained to protect animals from unsafe conditions created by weather conditions, according to its inspection report.
“If climactic conditions create a threat to an animal’s well-being, appropriate action must be taken to alleviate the impact of those conditions, such as preventing access to water features that can become unsafe in winter,” wrote USDA APHIS inspector Scott Welch in his report.
“We are federally licensed. We’ve been in business for over 20 years. We’ve never received a citation,” said Fechter. “It’s a tragic accident. It’s a terrible thing. It was upsetting to everybody.”