WASHINGTON COUNTY — When you volunteer through the Volunteer Center, you’re helping more than 50 nonprofit organizations continue their amazing work right here in Washington County. We can match you with the perfect volunteer opportunity to fit your interests, life experience and schedule.
Search opportunities online at volunteernow.net or start a conversation at 262-338-8256 with one of our knowledgeable volunteer coordinators.
No matter which path you choose, you’ll make a big difference right here in your community.
*** Dust of your wings and fly into a whimsical adventure with Riveredge Nature Center! They are seeking joyful volunteers to help children create magical fairy gardens, read fairy-inspired stories, help children write notes to Robbie the Gnome and additional activities!
Their Fairy Fest occurs on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on this lighthearted event, please contact Hannah at hsedgwick@riveredge.us or call 262-375-2715 ext. 154.
*** The Labyrinth Maze is calling! If you love to plant and care for portions of a garden, the West Bend Labyrinth Garden encourages you to connect and join their seasonal volunteer crew.
From April to October, volunteers help to take a plot section and maintain it (weeding, deadheading and working the soil) weekly. This can also make a great volunteer opportunity for kids and adults of all ages to do together!
For more information, please contact Barb at barbkrobertson@gmail.com or call 262-707-7492.
*** Are you looking to get more involved and support a community nonprofit in their mission and outreach? Habitat for Humanity of Dodge & Washington Counties and Citizen Advocates are both seeking motivated volunteers to join as committee members for their organizations.
Committee members should be empathetic, non-judgmental, community focused, and have availability to attend committee meetings.
For more information about joining a Habitat for Humanity committee, please contact Carly at volunteer@hfhwashco.org or call 262-706-5484. For more information about joining a Citizen Advocates committee, please contact Jessica at edcawash@gmail.com or call 262-334-3384.
*** Hop On and Do Good with the Volunteer Center of Washington County on their next Community Do Good Bus ride, on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
They invite community members of all ages to join them to help “Foster Kindness” for an important local nonprofit.
For more information about or to register for the June Community Do Good Bus ride, please contact Barbi at bbaumgartner@volunteernow.net or at 262-338-8256.
