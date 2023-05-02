WASHINGTON COUNTY — When you volunteer through the Volunteer Center, you’re helping more than 50 nonprofit organizations continue their amazing work right here in Washington County. We can match you with the perfect volunteer opportunity to fit your interests, life experience, and schedule. Search opportunities online at volunteernow.net or start a conversation at 262-338-8256 with one of our knowledgeable volunteer coordinators. No matter which path you choose, you’ll make a big difference right here in your community.
■ Are you up for a fiesta?! Casa Guadalupe Education Center is seeking fun-loving volunteers to help with a variety of family-friendly activities during its annual Fiesta Latina celebration of Latin American culture on Saturday, May 20. Volunteers can assist with point-of-sale purchases, help with face painting, operate kids activities, help with event setup, cleanup and more. This is a great opportunity for families or groups to volunteer together and enjoy the fiesta. For more information on how you can help, please contact Noelle at noelle@casaguadalupeonline.org or at 262-306-2900.
■ If you are great at organizing or enjoy sorting and displaying items, St. Vincent de Paul stores of Washington County could use your help.
They are seeking volunteers at all of their Washington County store locations: Jackson, Hartford, Slinger and West Bend. You can select the days and hours you would like to volunteer and meet wonderful new folks along the way. Volunteers should be able to lift up to 25 pounds and be able to complete activities that include bending, twisting, pushing, pulling and using stairs or ladders.
For more information on how to get involved in the St. Vincent mission, please contact Greg at greg@svdpwc.com or at 262-384-3352.
■ Boat season is almost here. Do you enjoy taking groups out on the lake for an enjoyable ride? If so, Cedar Community would be grateful for your assistance to get their residents out on the water with their pontoon boat. Volunteer pontoon drivers must be over 21 years old and be willing to go through a two-hour training with Cedar Community. For more information on getting involved, please contact Bonnie at 262-306-4218 or at bamerling@cedarcommunity.org.
■ You can help to plant seeds to benefit Lac Lawrann Conservancy by volunteering at its 35th annual Wildflower and Perennial Sale on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. They are in need of volunteers to help with moving and replenishing plants, sales, helping customers find plants and more. Please contact Courtney at consup@ci.west-bend.wi.us or at 262-689-4669 to sign-up!
■ Are you inspired to help others experience creativity and art in meaningful ways? If so, the Volunteer Center of Washington County is seeking donations for Paint Pens/Markers for upcoming summer events and programming. Acrylic or water-based paint markers are preferred and lots of color varieties are welcome. Paint marker donations can be dropped off at The Volunteer Center or at The Hub — Social Good Brews. Please contact Melissa with any questions at mnovales@volunteernow.net or at 262-338-8256.
(To learn more about these and other local volunteer opportunities, visit volunteernow.net or call the volunteer coordinator at 262-338-8256. If you decide to contact an organization directly, let them know the Volunteer Center helped connect you.)