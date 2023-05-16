WASHINGTON COUNTY — When you volunteer through the Volunteer Center, you’re helping more than 50 nonprofit organizations continue their amazing work right here in Washington County. We can match you with the perfect volunteer opportunity to fit your interests, life experience, and schedule. Search opportunities online at volunteernow.net or start a conversation at 262-338-8256 with one of our knowledgeable volunteer coordinators. No matter which path you choose, you’ll make a big difference right here in your community.
■ Roots and Branches is hosting their annual plant sale on Friday May 19 (noon-7 p.m.) and Saturday, May 20 (8 a.m.-1 p.m.) at the corner of Main Street and Vine Street in West Bend. They are in need of volunteers to assist in two-hour shifts to help with register sales, helping customers locate plants, helping transport plants to vehicles, handing out sale flyers, straightening and moving plants around, returning carts, and more! If this volunteer opportunity is growing on you, please reach out to Amy at rootsandbranches@ci.westbend.wi.us or call 262-335-5083.
■ Spring has sprung and keeping up with the demands of growing weeds and unruly lawns can be tough for the homebound seniors. Interfaith Caregivers invites those who enjoy maintaining or sprucing up lawn or garden spaces to join their volunteer crew. If you don’t mind getting your hands a little dirty to help seniors keep their spaces clean and green, please contact Lisa at info@ifc4seniors.org or call 262-365-0902.
■ There is a BIG need in our community for mentors! Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County invites you to consider sharing activities that you already enjoy and do with a child who is in need of an encouraging relationship. They know that everyone is busy, but the cool thing is that there are several ways to be a mentor: as a Big Brother or Big Sister, as a Big Couple, or as a Big Family! Each opportunity is designed so that you can get involved in a way that works best for you. Their well equipped staff will provide you with training, loads of information, advice, tips and answers. They also have a plethora of activity ideas, organized events and discounts to help you find the perfect outing.
■ Join the Volunteer Center of Washington County in support of Women’s Health Month during the month of May. The Hub — Social Good Brews will be collecting period products to help ensure that every menstruating person in Washington County has access to the period products they need to live everyday life to the fullest. Two-thirds of women nationally are unable to afford needed menstrual hygiene supplies, and you can help to make a difference locally. Donations can be dropped off at The Hub — Social Good Brews now through May 31. For more information on how you can support this cause, please contact Melissa at mnovales@volunteernow.net.
To learn more about these and other local volunteer opportunities, visit volunteernow.net or call the volunteer coordinator at 262-338-8256. If you decide to contact an organization directly, let them know the Volunteer Center helped connect you.