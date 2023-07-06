WASHINGTON COUNTY — When you volunteer through the Volunteer Center, you’re helping more than 50 nonprofit organizations continue their amazing work right here in Washington County. We can match you with the perfect volunteer opportunity to fit your interests, life experience, and schedule. Search opportunities online at volunteernow.net or start a conversation at 262-338-8256 with one of our knowledgeable volunteer coordinators. No matter which path you choose, you’ll make a big difference right here in your community.
■ If you are great at organizing or enjoy sorting and displaying items, St. Vincent de Paul stores of Washington County could use your help! They are seeking volunteers at all of their Washington County store locations: Jackson, Hartford, Slinger and West Bend. You can select the days and hours you would like to volunteer and meet wonderful new folks along the way! Volunteers should be able to lift up to 25 lbs. and be able to complete activities that include bending, twisting, pushing, pulling and using stairs or ladders. For more information on how to get involved in the St. Vincent mission, please contact Greg at greg@svdpwc.com or at 262-384-3352 — If you love strolling through beautiful gardens, Roots and Branches invites you to make a difference by attending their annual Gardens of West Bend Tour. Tours are self-guided and include six beautiful gardens in/around West Bend. Don’t miss the flowers and fun on Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, noon-3 p.m. This year, the tour will end at The Joy Garden at Cedar Community, with food, musicians, boutique shopping, raffle prizes and more! All ticket proceeds will support the Roots and Branches mission of growing a more beautiful community. For more information on the tour or how to purchase tickets, please email rootsandbranches@ci.west-bend.wi.us or call 262-335-5083.
— Are you a passionate BINGO player who is interested in sharing the excitement of winning with others? Christian Family Solutions is seeking volunteers who have an interest in shopping and donating fun, small prizes to be distributed during BINGO at their Gardens of Hartford Senior Living Facility. The Gardens’ staff would be grateful to receive any donation of movie size candy or special fun prizes to present to winners. Be creative with your prize ideas; residents enjoy all sorts of fun treats. For more information on how or where to drop off prize donations, please Kristy by calling 262-345-5590.
— Do you just love the feeling of holding a book in your hand? The West Bend Community Memorial Library is seeking volunteers to help them “page” through various tasks to keep the library neat and organized for the public! Volunteers can assist with shelving library materials, organizing shelves, helping weed books out of the collection, labeling or un-labeling materials. This opportunity would allow library lovers to assist with helping to keep things organized and looking lovely.
Volunteer hours are flexible, and may require some physical lifting. For more information on how you can volunteer, please contact Nancy at libref@westbendlibrary.org or at 262-335-5151.
To learn more about these and other local volunteer opportunities, visit volunteernow. net or call the volunteer coordinator at 262-338-8256. If you decide to contact an organization directly, let them know the Volunteer Center helped connect you.