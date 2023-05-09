WASHINGTON COUNTY — When you volunteer through the Volunteer Center, you’re helping more than 50 nonprofit organizations continue their amazing work right here in Washington County. We can match you with the perfect volunteer opportunity to fit your interests, life experience, and schedule. Search opportunities online at volunteernow.net or start a conversation at 262-338-8256 with one of our knowledgeable volunteer coordinators. No matter which path you choose, you’ll make a big difference right here in your community.
■ Run for the Roses with residents at the Samaritan Campus. If you can’t get enough of the derby and horse racing, this is the opportunity for you! Volunteer to coordinate the Samaritan’s “Off to the Races” game and enjoy the fun as residents play and cheer for their race to take the crown. For more information on this exciting opportunity, please contact Carrie at carrie.jeffords@washcowisco.gov or 262-335-4533.
■ Planting season is here and the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust (OWLT) has many dates and locations for you to get your hands into the soil to plant and remove invasive species. For more information on their planting and forest workdays, please contact Leona at lknobloch@owlt.org or 262-338-1794.
■ Calling all rummage connoisseurs! The Washington County Humane Society’s 13th Annual Mega Rummage Sale for the Animals is near and they are looking for volunteers ages 14+. Volunteers can help with sale set-up May 16th-June 1, during sale dates June 2-June 4 or with sale clean-up on June 5 and 6. There are many different duties such as unloading vehicles, giving donation receipts to people donating items, sorting, organizing, pricing, cashiering and more! Please reach out to Jessica, at jessica@wchspets.org or 262-677-4388, for more information.
■ Chix 4 a Cause invites you to “show” your support by attending or volunteering at The West Bend Theatre Company’s production of Calendar Girls! Volunteers are needed to help sell 50/50 raffle tickets and custom calendars before the show and during intermission. Volunteers are needed for the following show dates: May 12-May 14 with varying show times. All ticket, raffle, and calendar sales will go directly to supporting individuals who are fighting cancer by sharing Gifts of Love. For more information on show dates, times or other ways to help, please contact Jillian at jillian.clark@chix4acause.org.
■ Hop On and Do Good with the Volunteer Center of Washington County on their next Community Do Good Bus ride, on Saturday May 20 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. They invite community members of all ages to join them on Armed Forces Day to honor the lives and service of our fallen veterans by placing American flags on their headstones at three local cemeteries. For more information about the May Community Do Good Bus ride, please contact Barbi at bbaumgartner@volunteernow.net or at 262-338-8256.
To learn more about these and other local volunteer opportunities, visit volunteernow. net or call the volunteer coordinator at 262-338-8256. If you decide to contact an organization directly, let them know the Volunteer Center helped connect you.