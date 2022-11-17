WEST BEND – For the first time since 2008, Mary Kay von Brendel will not be running the Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception on Nov. 24.
The Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Mary’s has been a staple of the West Bend community since von Brendel started the yearly tradition in 2008. In that time von Brendel and her army of volunteers have helped feed thousands of hungry people and create a yearly communal experience on Thanksgiving.
But this year The Norbert owner Tony Koebel will take over responsibilities for running the annual event from von Brendel, who has been living out of state for over a decade. This was the first year von Brendel decided not to make the trek back to West Bend and instead devote her energies to taking care of her son, who has ALS.
“We all have tremendous shoes to fill,” said Koebel. “This is a team effort. More so this year. The group of volunteers includes about 10 of us, and we’re all trying to fill one person’s shoes.”
While Koebel is the point man, he stresses that it’s really a group effort and goes out of his way to compliment his collaborators.
“Kelly Sickler has really taken this over,” said Koebel. “She is spearheading this campaign along with Nelda Bledsoe, Patti Geidel, and Suzy Wedeward. And they’ve been helping run it for several years. Mary Kay wanted me to do it, but I knew I couldn’t do it alone.”
One woman’s legacy
Many churches around the country host free Thanksgiving dinners, but before Mary Kay von Brendel, no similar event took place in West Bend.
In 2008 von Brendel took it upon herself to create a delicious, communal Thanksgiving dinner. So with only two weeks of preparation time, von Brendel made her dream a reality. St. Mary’s pastor agreed to host the event, her friend prepared the food, and over 75 volunteers and numerous donations helped her put on the inaugural event.
The first Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner served almost 60 people, but within the first few years the number of those served grew into the hundreds, both at the St. Mary’s parish and with meals delivered to homes by volunteers. All these years later, the event has grown to feed around 1,000 people and has spread to locations like St. Michael’s in Kewaskum and Faith Lutheran in Germantown.
When asked to describe the typical Thanksgiving dinner guest, von Brendel describes a diverse group.
“Anybody who would otherwise be alone,” she said. “We have older couples whose family has moved away, and they don’t want to spend Thanksgiving by themselves. We have college students come. It’s just a great chance to experience Thanksgiving the way it was meant to be experienced.” von Brendel moved out of state over a decade ago. She has been organizing the event remotely and then commuting to West Bend every year for the dinner. After so many years of dedicated work, she finally decided to pass the baton of leadership to somebody on the ground locally.
Koebel takes over
As von Brendel was preparing to step away, she called Tony Koebel and asked him to take over.
“Within milliseconds, I said yes,” said Koebel.
Koebel is a carpenter by trade and used to build homes. He worked for Habitat for Humanity for several years in Washington County, where he helped build around 14 homes. And Koebel is equally gifted as a restaurateur. He opened The Norbert in downtown West Bend in 2014 and helped his parents run The Poplar Inn for several years until the pandemic forced them to shut down. Koebel then turned that location into The Orville in 2021.
When Koebel opened The Norbert, he was inspired by von Brendel’s Free Thanksgiving Dinner and decided he would offer his own free meal to patrons every Thanksgiving. In addition to that, Koebel has been using his restaurants to prepare the food for Brendel’s free dinner and personally deliver meals to people for over 10 years.
“Mary Kay would call on me to deliver food to some of the homes,” said Koebel. “She knew I would take time to visit with the folks who maybe needed a friend that day. I would go on these little trips. She knew I cared a lot.”
Therefore, it probably seemed obvious to von Brendel that, in her absence, Koebel would be the ideal candidate to replace her.
“I know that I’ve left the event in very capable hands with Tony,” said von Brendel. “Tony has helped me with this since the beginning. When we first started, he provided a place to store all of the supplies. When I called him to let him know that I was going to step away, he said ‘Nope, we’re not letting this go.’” Regarding his leadership, Koebel is quick to highlight the work of others.
“Me taking over means that a tradition continues,” said Koebel. “I think Thanksgiving is really about tradition. Being thankful for those who surround us. I’m also thankful for having volunteers come out of the woodwork. There’re probably 150 volunteers that are stepping up to donate their time to others that day.”
Koebel is using The Norbert and The Orville to make all the food for the event. Every morning he and volunteers cook several more turkeys and shred them as they build their coffers for the big dinner.
With that army of volunteers, Koebel expects this year’s Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to feed about 600 people at the St. Mary’s parish and another 400 via hand-delivered meals.
“It’s quite an undertaking,” said Koebel. “Mary Kay did this out of the goodness of her heart and she didn’t want any money to be exchanged. We just want people to come in as a community and sit in this gymnasium at St. Mary’s and be together and celebrate all the things we have to be thankful for.”
The Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 at St. Mary’s Parish, 406 Jefferson St., West Bend. Donations are appreciated and being collected at all Westbury Bank locations.
Delivery dinners are available for those in need. Please call ahead to make arrangements.