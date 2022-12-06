WEST BEND — The Common Council on Monday voted to delay a decision on whether to approve a new downtown parking ordinance that would restrict parking downtown to customers only.
The council convened at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the City Hall, 1115 S. Main St. and considered a number of resolutions, including proposed changes to downtown parking, exceeding levy limits, and moving the downtown farmers market in 2023 while Main Street is under construction.
New parking ordinance
The discussion of the new parking ordinances began with Police Chief Timothy Dehring summarizing the proposed ordinance changes.
The new parking ordinance is designed to simplify parking rules and make them more functionally enforceable, according to Dehring. It would define customer parking through most of downtown’s streets and lay out simple rules for who is allow to park there. Under the new ordinance, all downtown streets east of Seventh Avenue and west of the river, south of Washington Street and north of Poplar Street would be customer-only parking from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The change would be rolled out with an educational campaign, largely complaint-based and officers would begin by issuing warnings before any tickets were handed out. An additional CSO officer would also be hired to enforce the new ordinance.
“The current ordinance is not enforceable,” said Dehring. “I feel very strongly that if it’s unenforceable then we shouldn’t have it in our ordinances.”
However, a spirited discussion emerged between those who supported the new ordinance and those who did not.
Dehring reminded the council that the BID Board had already enthusiastically backed the new ordinance.
Karen Betz, owner of Clock In at 215 N. Main St., also shared her approval as a downtown business owner and member of the public.
“We are in support of this new ordinance,” said Betz. “We are working so hard to add additional businesses and drive traffic down there and it’s important that there is sufficient parking for the customers down there.”
Todd Tennies, owner of Tennies Hardware, disagreed.
“I don’t see a parking problem downtown, said Tennies. “If there is a parking problem it’s a good thing.”
Tennies suggested that the city needs to look at other viable options for downtown parking before initiating the new ordinance.
The Common Council also debated the necessity of the new CSO officer to enforce the new ordinance and whether the parking situation downtown is really a problem.
“There absolutely needs to be additional parking solutions down there,” said City Attorney Ian Prust. “The fact is there isn’t right now.”
The council also debated how much of an impact the new ordinance will have on current area residents and downtown employees, particularly those who might not be able to walk long distances from their cars to their jobs.
“There is no reference to residents or employees,” said Alderman Brett Bergquist.
With many questions lingering, Alderman Randy Koehler suggested delaying the vote.
“I would like more time to look at this,” said Koehler.
Alderman Mark Allen agreed with Koehler. He recommended to the public that more people make their concerns known.
“Everybody involved with this acknowledges that there will be further discussion,” said Prust. “The parking that is a problem now will be really bad next year. All the parking will be unavailable for potentially an entire year. So, we have to plan for Main Street being out of commission during the whole construction portion.”
The council eventually voted to delay the decision until its next meeting on Dec. 19.
The council encourages the public to please reach out to their aldermen and voice their concerns with the proposed ordinance.
Levy limit and farmers market
The council approved a resolution for West Bend to exceed the state-imposed municipal levy limit in order to fund new positions for the Fire Department.
The council also approved a resolution to relocate the Downtown West Bend Association Farmers Market for one year because of the 2023 Main Street Road construction project. The proposed new location will remain near downtown West Bend.