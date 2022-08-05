Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M

GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday.
According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
The project will be finished by November, according to the release. No through traffic will be allowed on this section of Highway M until the project is completed.
The detour route will be posted on the roads for drivers.
According to the release, to get around construction in the eastbound direction, follow Highway M northbound from the Country Aire Drive/Pioneer Road intersection and turn west (left) onto Highway T (Western Avenue), then turn south (left) onto Highway G (Division Road), then turn southeast (left) onto Highway 145, next turn east (left) onto Highway F (Freistadt Road) and finally turn north (left) onto Highway M again before making a right turn to head eastbound again on Pioneer Road at the Pioneer Road/Wasaukee Road intersection to get around the construction zone.
For drivers headed in the westbound direction reverse the directions and take CTH M/Pioneer Road south from the Highway M/Wasaukee Road intersection and turn west (right) onto Highway F, then turn northwest (right) onto 145, then turn north (right) onto Highway G, next turn east (right) onto Highway T and finally turn right onto Highway M and follow it to the Pioneer Road/Country Aire Drive intersection, according to the release.
“Local residents are asked to use extra caution when driving in the construction area and to obey all flagmen and construction signs. Alternate routes should be utilized if possible to avoid delays. Access will remain open to local businesses,” according to the release.
The prime contractor for the project is the Michels Corporation, according to the release.
For more information about the reconstruction project visit bit.ly/3zzSLpc, or call the Washington County Highway Department at 262-335-4435.