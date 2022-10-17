WEST BEND — The Washington County Executive Committee will take up a resolution that would require annual review of the county’s Anti-Crime Plan, if the referendum to fund it passes in November.
The county’s Executive Committee will meet on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in room 1019 of the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center, 432 E. Washington St.
Washington County will have a referendum question on the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters if the county shall “be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year (2023), for the purpose of funding the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan by a total of 9.89%, which results in a levy of $40,018,760, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $3,600,000 each fiscal year going forward?” according to the ballot question.
The county has been discussing the Anti-Crime Plan for months, holding public information sessions and town hall presentations about it. The $3.6 million from the referendum would fund about 30 new positions related to public safety, including 15 new deputies and a variety of other staff.
The Executive Committee meeting will take up a resolution which would make the Anti Crime Plan and its funding subject to an annual review, for the finances and impact of the plan to be re-evaluated each year for continuance.
“Prior to, and just after the passage of Resolution 27 (setting the referendum), I met with a number of community leaders in which the levy increase was discussed. The permanence of the increase is a catch point, but necessary since it would not be practical (or possible) to add staff and sworn deputies only to cut back several years down the line,” according to a report from County Board Chair Jeffrey Schleif to the Executive Committee.
The resolution to be considered, if passed, would direct the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Budget Office to annually report to the County Board on the fiscal impact of the Anti-Crime Plan through 2029 to allow for fiscal monitoring.
“Carrying out this extra step will provide that confidence and assurance to all of the County Board of Supervisors and the public,” according to Schleif’s report.
County information has previously stated the referendum will ask to increase the 2022 levy, payable in 2023, by 9.89 percent over the previous year’s levy. The estimated tax rate with referendum passage would be $1.97 per $1,000 of property value.
If approved by the committee, the resolution would then go forward to the full County Board for final action.