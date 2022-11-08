WASHINGTON COUNTY — The $3.6 million Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum to add 30-and-a-half positions to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was rejected by the voters of Washington County in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
With 100% of precincts reporting, 39,793 people voted against the referendum (56.4%) and 30,718 people voted for the referendum (43.6%), according to the preliminary results from the Washington County Clerk’s Office.
“I am surprised. The turnout for the election itself was not bad,” said Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann. “But this is why we put it to referendum, because “it’s the people of Washington County’s money, not ours.”
With voters voting against the referendum, the Washington County property tax levy will go down 27 cents to $1.79/$1,000 instead going down 9 cents to $1.97/$1000, according to the referendum whitepaper.
“They made a choice, and we’ll live with that choice,” said Schoemann. “I thank everyone for getting out there and exercising their right to vote.”
According to Schoemann, the referendum put into conflict two top priorities in Washington County, lower taxes and public safety.
He added that he believes it didn’t pass because people didn’t want to add extra expenses at this time.
“At this time and place with inflation and the recession upon us, it feels like, people didn’t want to make that extra expense,” said Schoemann.
The referendum would have included 30-and-a-half positions in the Sheriff’s Office include eight patrol deputies, one patrol sergeant, three crisis team deputies, three crisis team social workers, three detective bureau detectives, one detectives bureau criminal analyst, six corrections officers, one jail sergeant, one jail program specialist, one-and-a-half comms officers, one emergency management position and one administration and records position, according to the referendum white paper.
According to Schoemann, the county will now go back to the drawing board to look at ways to add some of the positions within the county’s budget.
“I think there’s definitely going to have to be more of our priority-based budgeting put into place, where some of our lower priority-area items are going to have to be, more than likely, changed in some way, shape or form,” said Schoemann. “Those dollars are going to have to go to the sheriff’s office to help bolster a little bit. Certainly, we’re not going to be able to do the robust plan that the sheriff put forward, but I think taking a step in that direction is very important.”
In a previous conversation with the Daily News about the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan, one area that both Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis identified as something they would want to do still if the referendum failed was create the crisis teams.
According to the referendum whitepaper, the referendum would have created three teams made up of a social worker and a deputy that would perform wellness checks with individuals and respond to mental health emergencies.
Whether or not to pursue the crisis teams and/or adding other/different positions to the sheriff’s office will be made at a future time.
“I just appreciate people getting out there and making their voice heard,” said Schoemann.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.