WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County has put forth an $3.6 million Anti-Crime Plan Referendum that would increase staffing in the sheriff’s office by 30-and-a-half positions across multiple departments on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
County voters will be asked whether to raise the tax levy by 9.89 percent to $40,018,760 on an ongoing basis to fund these new positions. This dollar amount would become the new base number of the tax levy going forward, if the referendum passes, according to the resolution passed by the County Board.
The Daily News sat down with County Executive Josh Schoemann and County Sheriff Martin Schulteis in the midst of their schedule of town halls on the referendum to ask them questions regarding it.
Daily News: What has the overall response to the Anti-Crime Plan Referendum been at the town hall meetings?
Schulteis: I would say the biggest reaction is that people just weren’t aware that it was actually on the ballot in November. I think the typical, knee-jerk reaction from people is hearing the referendum word, it’s not a very politically friendly word in this particular county. But, invariably, I think once we are able to articulate our concerns, both about the staffing levels in the county and some of the crime trends we’re seeing, people certainly understand the request. In fact, I think we’ve been able to sway, not that we are trying to sway opinions, we’re just putting the information out there, but I think people have changed their minds once they hear us.
Schoemann: I think if you saw the interview on TMJ4, that’s pretty indicative of what we’ve seen. Whether it’s in the town halls, the city council meetings or just out in the community. The other thing I’d point to is, we get a lot of concern about the recession and inflation, and how all this interacts. Once you’re able to point to historical data points of previous recessions and what happens with crime, and extrapolate that to today, that too gets to people. When you’re talking about a $300,000 home, the difference of $54 a year, I think all of a sudden their whole mindset changes. The initial [reaction] is “oh my God, this is a 10 percent increase on my tax bill,” and then when you talk them through it all it’s like “oh, yeah, OK.”
Daily News: You mentioned it’s not necessarily a 10 percent increase on your tax bill, and the fact sheet said it’s only a two percent increase in spending, it seems almost as if it is a matter of how much people want their tax rate to drop, whether it be 9 cents per $1,000 or 27 cents per $1,000. You mentioned that being a difference of $54 for a $300,000 home, that money is also roughly 20 gallons of milk, and you can break it down any number of ways. But with the way inflation is going, what have you been saying to people to alleviate those concerns?
Schoemann: Yeah, generally the practical example I give them on that $300,000 house that we are talking about, is we’re talking about approximately a dollar per week. I think for the most part what we get from people is gasoline costs are going up, grocery bills are going up, utility bills are going up, everything is up, up, up. But, as I said to them, and as [former] Gov. [Scott] Walker mentioned to us in conversations, if we don’t have that proactive security from our sheriff’s office, the minute that your home is invaded — and [former Milwaukee County] Sheriff [David] Clarke said this to us, too — the minute that your home is invaded or your car is the one that is broken into, all of a sudden that $54 is irrelevant. I think people can relate to that.
Daily News: One of the things is obviously the staff increase, which is meant to help with that proactive policing. With a shift from five to eight deputies first shift, six to eight second shift and five to seven on third shift, what would the community expect to see in terms of proactive policing with more sheriff’s deputies on the road?
Schulteis: Just so we’re clear, that’s the staffing minimums. So, the shifts would have more deputies assigned to it. It’s just like right now. Even though we’re at a fiveman minimum right now, there’s more deputies that are assigned to it, it’s just for when people are off or have family or medical leave, or workman’s comp and all that stuff. So, I don’t want to leave the impression that we only have that out there, that’s the minimum amount. But even with that minimum amount, what I would point to is some of the interdiction stuff that we’ve done in the past that has been proactive. That’s a much larger mutual aid request, and there’s multiple agencies that take part in it, on Hwy 41 the last one that we did in August was over the top, call it successful but I guess yielding. That’s the type of thing officers would have the time to do on their own on just any given traffic stop, it doesn’t have to be a coordinated effort amongst all the different departments.
It’s kind of that broken windows theory, that you police for the minor violations, and cops are very good at sensing if something is awry. If you were stopped here for a burned-out headlight it would probably be a very quick interaction, you’d be on your way, you might get an equipment violation and then get it fixed. That type of thing. But some individuals when you stop them they start sweating profusely and just something is not right. That’s when the officers take a deeper look into those sort of stops. That’s what we are missing right now, that proactive approach. So, I would [expect] to see more of that, I would certainly [expect] to see more deputies in schools. That’s a fundamental goal of mine. We do those school checks when we can, and we’re very good at doing them, just it’s not as often as I would like. It’s really the presence of officers that the public would see would go up.
Daily News: Another part of the referendum was addressing mental health issues with teams of three deputies and three social workers, based off of a pilot program the county did. How did you settle on three teams and what impact can the community expect to see from them?
Schulteis: The staffing that we want to run, it was for 16 hours a day, seven days a week. During those 16 hours a day, you would always have that reactive where you react to a call, but the other just as important part of that is a proactive approach where you are able to visit with those human services clients that struggle a little bit and try to keep them from getting to crisis. So, those 16 hours a day of staffing, that’s the prime time to be able to do both of those missions. There’s an after hours program already in place with ACS to handle the after hours stuff. It just didn’t seem reasonable to have 24/7 implementation, you can’t do that proactive stuff at 3 a.m. in the morning and knocking on doors to say “how are you doing?” So, that’s really what it was based on, the hours of the day and the days of the week.
Daily News: Another aspect is dealing with the rise of drug overdoses in the county. The referendum would add three positions to Major Crimes and the Drug Enforcement Task Force, but will those mental health teams help address that, as well?
Schulteis: The overdoses, we started this presentation I think we were at 24 or 25 and now we’re up to 31 in a relatively short period of time, and every overdose is too many, but with deputies, law enforcement, medical personnel and even just businesses carrying Narcan now, it doesn’t give you a true sense of what those overdoses are. Right now, when we deal with an overdose that we reverse with the Narcan, and there’s no drugs there. There’s very little police action that’s taken place. We pretty much make sure they’re OK, they usually sign off with the first responders and they are on their way. Part of this would be to do the follow-up with those individuals. Mental health and drug use tie hand-in-hand, I could tell you over in the jail it’s usually both, it’s not a one or the other type of thing. So, definitely that mental health component would tie into at least the after care of individuals that overdose.
The other part of that, you mentioned the detectives, the sheriff’s office runs a multijurisdictional drug unit. It’s composed of, and not every law enforcement agency supplies personnel, but Hartford, West Bend and Germantown I believe right now.
One of the aspects of that is adding a detective that specifically is dealing with the high-level drug dealers that are bringing this stuff into Washington County. We have to do something. The stat I was citing, it was in 2019, we say only and we use that term very loosely, but only 12 overdose deaths compared to this year. It’s just going up way, way too fast.
Daily News: If the referendum passes, how long can residents expect it to take to fill these positions and see the results of that staffing?
Schulteis: There’s different areas that are being staffed. I can say in the cop, the sworn officers, the gun-toting arresting, we’re actually at full staff right now. We just went through a hiring process where we just had to fill one vacancy. At the end we probably had seven or eight qualified candidates that I would have been very happy hiring. So I don’t think getting the patrol, sworn officer positions filled will take very long. I would guess maybe a year to 18 months before they are actually out on the road working would probably be very reasonable.
The more challenging area I think we are going to run into is in our correctional division. There seems to be a little more turnover in staffing, so that will probably take longer. I guess I’m not exactly sure, we have kind of an ongoing recruitment right now, because we’re not up to full staff their. So, that’s a little harder to judge.
Daily News: Looking at the posts about the Anti-Crime Plan on the county’s Facebook page, there are some people voicing their lack of support for it. Some people are also saying they are “OK with the current crime rate of Washington County.” What do you say to those individuals?
Schoemann: That I think most people in Washington County aren’t OK with where things are at, and it’s more than just Washington County, it’s all the counties that are around us. I think that is reflected in the bookings in the jail, which the majority of our bookings over the last couple of years are from out-of-county residents coming through or to Washington County and committing crime and getting caught. I never think that social media is the best representation of where most people are at, and I think that’s the case in this scenario as well. This is why it’s on a referendum on the ballot and not me, the sheriff or the County Board making the decision, because it’s so big. If I’m wrong, if the majority of people feel that way, then that’s how they are going to vote. I felt, and I know the sheriff felt, that it was important to use the referendum for that specific reason.
Daily News: If the referendum does not pass on Nov. 8, what are the next steps for the county? What is the plan B to see some sort of staffing increase in the sheriff’s office?
Schoemann: If it fails, we certainly need to look at a number of key areas in the sheriff’s office. We can’t fund it without going into debt and playing all kinds of games with county finances. We can’t fund it within our existing means, so that means we [would] have to look at other ways of funding. I think some things that jump right off the page at you are the mental health components, whether it’s in the jail or whether it’s the corresponding units. I think those things have to seriously be looked at. But, we will do what we have been doing, and that is looking at other areas to cut. It’s just not realistic to see $3.6 million of cuts without having a significant impact to the rest of the county operation. So, I’m very anxious if that’s the direction that we go, but we [will] really have to look closely at what’s the most urgent to have any semblance of protect and deter, and to be proactive. That’s going to be a very, very hard conversation if it fails.
Daily News: What are your final thoughts on why you think it is important to have this referendum passed?
Schulteis: For me personally, I truly want to know what the public expects from the sheriff’s office. I am completely willing to provide whatever level of policing the community expects, whether it is the more proactive model trying to prevent and deter or whether it’s more of a reactive mode. Our cops are very, very good countywide at investigating crimes and making victims whole, and we can identify suspects. We will continue to do that, this is not a scare tactic at all.
I tell people all the time, pass or fail, if you dial 911 you’re going to get a cop and you’re going to receive excellence in service. That’s what we expect from our staff. But I truly want to hear from the public if they are content with that level of service, or they want us to address some of that bleeding that’s coming into Washington County that I’m concerned with. It’s on the horizon.
Schoemann: I would say there’s a couple of things. The concern about the current recession and inflation is a real concern for a lot of voters, all the things that I’ve talked about before. But, if you look back at the last several recessions, what happens to crime as the recession goes along, it always gets worse. We’ve seen these trends in the last several years on the uptick, and if you go back to the Great Recession, they really accelerate as a recession gets deeper and longer, and I would expect the same. That’s a long way of saying that I think things are probably going to get worse before they get better. I think now is absolutely the time to be having this conversation as a community.
Certainly we wanted it to be in the hands of the voter for all of the reasons we have talked about and more. But, I really feel there couldn’t be a better time. [At a previous] County Board meeting a couple of supervisors [said] it’s completely tone deaf, the timing is awful. For the absolute inverse reasons of why they said it was awful, I think it’s the perfect time. We will wait to se what happens, but I’m confident the people of Washington County will have a good conversation about the highest priority of governing, which is public safety, and, probably more importantly than that, letting the people outside the boundaries of this county know we are dead serious about law enforcement. If you have any ideas of coming to or through this county, don’t do it. You’re not wanted here, you’re going to get arrested, you’re going to get prosecuted, you’re going to prison. Of course there’s other pieces of that pie, in April there will be two judges on the ballot and things like that. But I think those are the messages that should be loud and clear, and reverberated in this county and beyond this county.