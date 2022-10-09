WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County’s series of town hall meetings will begin on Monday, as Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis meet with local residents about the $3.6 million Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum that will be on the November 8 general election ballot.
The referendum would increase the tax levy by 9.89 percent to $40,018,760 on an ongoing basis starting in 2023, with $40,018,760 becoming the new base number for the tax levy, to add 30-and-ahalf new positions to departments throughout the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The $3.6 million in additional tax levy that would increase the 2023 levy to $40,018,760 would be included in perpetuity, according to the referendum.
All of the sessions will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., according to the the county.
The first town hall, on Monday, will be held in the cafeteria at Hartford Union High School, 805 Cedar St. in Hartford.
The second town hall will be held on October 13 at the Tower Heritage Center, 320 S. 5th Ave. in West Bend.
The third town hall will be held on October 17 at the Germantown Performing Arts Center, W180-N11501 N. River Lane in Germantown.
The fourth town hall will be held on October 18 in the theater at Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Lane in Kewaskum, The fifth and final town hall will be held on October 19 at the Washington County Fair Park and Conference Center, 3000 County Highway PV in the Town of Polk.
“Join County Executive Josh Schoemann and Sheriff Martin Schulteis at one of the upcoming Community Town Hall Meetings to learn more about the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum that will be on the November 8 ballot,” said a post on the Washington County Facebook page.
For more information about the Anti-Crime Plan Referendum, you can view the executive summary at bit.ly/3yoo7Q4. You can view the white paper, also known as an authoritative report, at bit.ly/3rGD6kG.