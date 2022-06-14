WASHINGTON COUNTY — It has been a little over a month since a new two-year term has started for the Washington County Board. The Daily News talked with new Washington County Board Chair Jeff Schleif about what’s happened over the past month and what he is excited about moving forward.
Daily News: What are some of your goals as chair of the Washington County Board of Supervisors for this term?
Schleif: First and foremost, my job as chairman of the board is to conduct the county’s business. Counties are all formed to do certain functions that the state has us do, and that’s front and center on my responsibilities.
Second, we have to work through the issue that is the Samaritan (Health Center.) There are no easy answers to this, but we’re exploring all options. I’m really hoping in the next few months we can decide on something.
Finally, we are coming close to making improvements at the intersection of highways 175, S and R to improve safety.
Daily News: What has happened over the past month?
Schleif: The first month, and a little bit more, has been kind of a whirlwind of figuring out my responsibilities. Your normal county board supervisor is on one standing committee and learns a little bit about the others, but doesn’t get into any of it in-depth. Now, by necessity, I have to get into all of them. So, there’s a big learning curve.
In addition to setting all the members of the standing committees, there are at least 12 other different committees and representations of the county that I had to appoint people to.
It’s been a busy month.
Daily News: How do you feel about where you and the county are at, at this point in time?
Schleif: I’ve got my feet on the ground, like I said it’s been a learning curve. But, I feel pretty good about where we are now, and I feel really good about where the county is.
We are good financially, barring any unforeseen circumstances, and I think we have really good leadership. Both with our board and our executive.
Daily News: What excites you that has been accomplished, so far?
Schleif: Really just getting all the committees set up and started. All of them had a little orientation with the responsibilities of the various departments that report to them.
It’s kind of boring stuff. But, it’s exciting for all of them, because we’re all learning new things and figuring out where we fit in.
You might not say it’s exciting, but it has been very interesting.
Daily News: What is coming down the pike that excites you?
Schleif: Like I said, getting that highway intersection squared out.
I’ll be really excited if we come to some kind of successful determination on what to do with the Samaritan home.
We have a lot of talented and dedicated people, both on staff here and on our committees. I’m confident we’re going to make good decisions and make (Washington County) proud.
Daily News: What do you want people to know a little over one month into this new term?
Schleif: I think we have a talented board, like I said. It’s very interesting to read comments and criticisms in the paper. The real picture is way more complex than what it gets credit for.
There’s always different currents underneath, and the decisions we come to are the result of a long process of study. The standing committees really dig into a subject and then make a recommendation to the County Board. There are many, many moving parts in every one of these things. It’s exciting to see that work.
So, trust us that we are intelligent people doing what’s best for the county.