WEST BEND — The Washington County Board on Wednesday will take up the results of the county Anti-Crime referendum, as well as look at fiscal planning for the parks department and ethics regulations.
The County Board meets Wednesday at 6 p.m., in Room 1019 of the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center at 432 E Washington St. in West Bend.
One of the first items on the agenda is Resolution 36, which would require annual review of the impact of the county’s Anti-Crime Plan. The funding of the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan will be on the ballot as a referendum in Tuesday’s election; whether the board needs to act on the resolution will depend on whether the referendum passes, allowing the plan to move forward.
If the referendum passes, and the County Board then passes the resolution, it would require the Sheriff’s Office and the Budget Office to present annually to the County Board on the progress of the Anti-Crime Plan and its fiscal impact on the county, each year through 2029. The resolution further stated that the County Board, in response to the Sheriff’s and Budget offices’ reports, “shall determine whether cutting the tax levy in the following budget may be appropriate.”
The referendum will ask voters if the county may exceed the levy limits, increasing the tax levy by $3.6 million — 9.89 percent — to fund the Anti-Crime Plan. The plan would fund an additional 30.5 staff positions at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, including 15 deputies, several social workers and a number of other job positions to increase Sheriff’s Office staffing resources to serve county public safety.
“Carrying out this extra step will provide that confidence and assurance to all of the County Board of Supervisors and the public,” according to a report from County Board Chair Jeffrey Schleif to the Executive Committee last month.
After the resolution, the County Board is slated to approve the 2050 Parks and Golf Fiscally Thriving Plan.
The plan was presented to the county’s Land Use and Planning Committee last month, where it was unanimously approved without concern or objection expressed. The Parks Department became financially independent last year, at which time tax funding ceased to be used for parks because they were self-sustaining.
The plan sets forth a plan for projects, maintenance and improvements over future years, as well as policy items and direction for the parks and golf enterprise funds in coming years.
The County Board will also take up an ordinance amending the county’s code of ethics.
“The amendments include updated language for ethical principles, the addition of a definition for misconduct and updated the language regarding the process for obtaining an advisory opinion for county supervisors,” according to a memo from County Attorney Bradley Stern included in the packet for Wednesday’s meeting.
Stern said during the Executive Committee meeting last month that the matter went to the county Ethics Committee due to the incident earlier this year when former County Supervisor Timothy Michalak carried a firearm in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The amendment would also change the ethics code to make reporting known ethics breaches required, rather than just suggested.