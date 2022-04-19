UPDATE: County Supervisor Timothy Michalak resigned from his seat on the Washington County Board in a letter to Chairman Don Kriefall on Monday night. Read story here
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will request a General Fund transfer to pay potential legal fees for Chapter 17 removal from office proceedings for County Supervisor Timothy Michalak during the final board meeting of the 2020-22 session at 7:30 a.m. today in the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Wisconsin State Statute Chapter 17.09(1), a county supervisor can be removed from office with a two-third vote by the county board. With recent redistricting bringing the Washington County Board down to 21 supervisors, 14 votes will be needed to remove Michalak from the County Board if the board goes through with the process.
According to outgoing County Board Chair Don Kriefall, he has not received a letter of resignation from Michalak as of Monday morning. If Michalak does resign by the time of the meeting, the board will not need to go through with the fund transfer vote.
If Michalak does not resign he will be able to vote on the general fund transfer to pay for legal fees pertaining to his removal from office, though it would be recommended he abstains from the vote, Kriefall said.
The reason Michalak is being asked to resign stems from an incident before a Washington County Administrative meeting that occurred on March 9.
It has been alleged that Michalak was carrying a concealed firearm which fell from his waistband before the meeting that took place inside of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. It has also been alleged that his conceal carry permit was expired at the time.
After an investigation the sheriff’s office has recommended two charges be filed against Michalak for carrying a concealed firearm with an expired permit and carrying a concealed firearm in a public safety building.
The Daily News reached out to Michalak for comment on whether he intends to resign or not and his thoughts on removal, but he did not respond before deadline.
Kriefall said he does not know how long the process of Chapter 17 removal from office would take, and he is still talking with people about how much money would need to be transferred to pay for the process.
Kriefall added that he expects the County Board to continue with the process in the next session. An organizational meeting for the 2022-24 session will take place at 8:30 a.m. after the final meeting for the 2020-22 session of the board. An update on the status of Michalak investigation will be given to the new board as they will be the ones who will have to adjudicate the matter, according to Kriefall.
During the final County Board meeting of the 2020-22 session there will be several resolutions that are voted on. Some of the resolutions are for a General Fund and Jurisdictional transfer for County Trunk Highway F in Germantown, an authorization for the county to assist Hartford and Town of Farmington to develop transportation sustainability plan and Capitol Investment Plans for a Brownfields RLF investment and sheriff patrol boat.
Both of the meetings will take place in the third floor training room of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department located at 500 Rolfs Ave. in West Bend.