WEST BEND — The Washington County District Attorney’s (DA) Office has charged Colton Louis Brooder with six misdemeanors in relation to him allegedly bringing 46 puppies and one adult dog up to his Richfield home from southern states to sell them.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooder is being charged with three counts of operating as a dog breeder or dealer without an operator license and three counts of mistreating animals-intentional or negligent violation. The penalty for each misdemeanor is a $10,000 fine and/or up to nine months imprisonment.
According to the DA’s office, Brooder will have his initial appearance in court at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 7 in Washington County Circuit Court Branch 3.
On Sept. 2, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to Brooder’s alleged plan to bring the puppies up and sell them, by a friend of his. According to the complaint, she saw Facebook posts from Brooder that said he had about 50 puppies he was bring up from southern states, which included Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Brooder’s home a little after 9 p.m. that night, where they saw his pickup truck with the kennels, containing multiple puppies in each one, and about half were in the cab and the other half in the truck bed. The kennels were uncovered.
Deputies also reported no food or water was present in the kennels for the puppies.
According to the complaint, the deputies located Brooder inside his barn on his property, and he told the deputies he was working with Operation Bring Animals Home (OBAH) to assist adopted dogs, and claimed that the puppies he had were going to be euthanized if he hadn’t brought them to Wisconsin.
The owner of OBAH told deputies that Brooder was not working for their organization and they had no involvement with him bringing the puppies to Wisconsin. In fact, Brooder owed them $5,000 from his purchase of a horse trailer from them and had been due on Aug. 31, according to the complaint.
The deputies contacted the Washington County Humane Society (WCHS), who stated that the dogs must be turned over to them, and the deputies took them there to be examined, treated and adopted. The WCHS needed to examine the puppies as they had not been examined by a veterinarian before being brought to Wisconsin.
According to the complaint, the WCHS said “that the overall health of the puppies appeared to be good, however having multiple puppies within each crate, along with the exposure to the weather and roadway elements, during the trip from the southern states was inhumane.”
Detectives with the sheriff’s office investigated the situation, and confirmed that Brooder was not working for or with OBAH, and found Facebook posts on his account about the puppies.
“One of [the Facebook posts] from Friday, September 2, 2022, stated “if anyone is feeling generous tomorrow and wants to come help wash 52 rescue pups that’d be really awesome of ya!”, as well as “a lot of pups available starting Saturday for adoption,” said to the complaint.
After interviewing Brooder, who admitted he wasn’t working with OBAH, detectives found out he had first gone to Louisiana to pick up six puppies, then he went to Texas and picked up more puppies from two separate people, after that he stopped in Arkansas to grab more puppies and then he made his two last stops in Oklahoma. After the second stop in Oklahoma, Brooder drove approximately 838.19 miles, 12 hours and 16 minutes, back to his Richfield home, according tot he complaint.
According to the complaint, detectives also determined that the temperature during Brooder’s trip was between 85 and 95 degrees each day.
While there was no food or water in the kennels, Brooder said he would make stops to let the puppies out to go to the bathroom, feed them and give them water.
According to the complaint, Brooder told detectives he had planned on selling the puppies and donating any profit he made to OBAH.
Before completing their investigation, the sheriff’s office talked with the inspection services inspection manager for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Division of Animal Health, who pointed to which Wisconsin statutes had allegedly been violated by Brooder.
These included Wisconsin Administrative Code 10.80(1), which states no one can import a dog without a valid veterinary inspection certificate, and Wisconsin Statutes section 173.41(2)(a)5, which states that no person can operate as a dog dealer without an annual state license, 173.41(1)(e), which defines a dog dealer as a person who sells more than 25 dogs or auctions off more than 50 dogs in a year, and 173.41(15)(a), which states the legal penalties for operating as a dog dealer without a license.
Once the investigation was completed, it was referred to the Washington County DA’s Office, who then filed the six misdemeanor charges against Brooder.