WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County did not receive a $12 million grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund Program that it had applied for to help build a new Samaritan Health Center campus.
According to Washington County Policy Director Matt Furno, he will present an update to give direction about the project to the Washington County Board and Heath and Human Services Committee (HHS) at meetings in May.
Furno said that he has to wait until May, because new board members who were just elected are not up to speed on the project. Also, the HHS members for the new session of the County Board still have to be selected by the Executive Committee, which will take place at their next meeting today at 4:30 p.m. in the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center.
Furno said that after updates are given to the board and HHS in May, he will be presenting again in August to go over major items that will need to have action taken on them. Furno said he could not discuss specifics at this time.
The resolution that the board approved last year stated that the county had requested $12 million through the Neighborhood Investment Fund Program to construct a new 80-bed long-term care facility to replace the current Samaritan Health Center. The facility would have included 48 long-term beds and 32 assisted living beds.
The $12 million grant would have covered a little under half of the funding for the project, as the county would have had to borrow between $13 and 18 million through bonding.
Another option that was discussed last year was for the county to get out of the long-term care business all together, but most people in the county were in favor of keeping the Samaritan Health Center.
Now, decisions on whether to find another way to fund a new center, getting out of the long-term care business or rebuilding the current Samaritan Health Center will have to wait until August once the new and current County Board members are up to speed.