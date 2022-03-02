Washington County Golf Course easement officially announced

HARTFORD — The Washington County Golf Course Ceremonial Easement Signing was held at the Washington County Golf Course (WCGC) on Monday, marking the official announcement of a permanent deed restriction on the course, and two endowment funds for the Washington County Parks, Trails and Golf Systems.
The deed restriction, filed at the Deed of Registers on Jan. 31, will ensure that the Washington County Golf Course will not have any portions of land sold off or developed. Instead the 283 acres that the course sits on will remain a part of the course in perpetuity, or if the course is shut down in the future it will become a part of the Washington County Parks and Trails Systems, according to Peter Ziegler, president of the West Bend Community Foundation.
The endowments funds were approved in November of 2021, and currently total over $2 million in both private and public money. These endowments are expected to create over $100,000 in revenue a year which will go towards improving, maintaining and operating the parks and trails systems in Washington County, and the golf course, according to County Executive Josh Schoemann.
“This particular initiative is one in keeping a promise,”
said Schoemann, during the event. “Not just to have a sustainable parks system, but a thriving parks system that goes beyond sustainment. I’m pleased to announce the creation of this endowment fund in partnership with the private sector.”
The County Board approved $1.25 million to go towards the endowment fund last November, with the rest of the over $2 million coming from the private sector, according to Schoemann. According to Ziegler, there is still some fundraising being done to add to the endowment funds totals.
“We’ve got a couple of big asks out there to hopefully increase the size of this,” said Ziegler during the event.
Claire Rolfs, president of the Thomas J. Rolfs Family Foundation, mentioned that this would not be happening if it wasn’t for Maurice Strupp. Rolfs’ uncle Robert Rolfs, and Ziegler’s uncle Bernie Ziegler, were instrumental in establishing the Washington County Golf Course, along with Walter Malzahn who donated $300,000 to buy the land for it.
“This story really starts with a phone call, or two or three, that I ignored for several months from a gentleman named Maurice Strupp,” said Rolfs. “[He] had the tenacity to keep calling until I finally answered.”
Rolfs said that she immediately talked to her brother, Ted Rolfs, and Ziegler about how to prevent what Ziegler called a “breach of a long-standing public-private partnership.”
“We felt that if land had been sold off, or if this thing got developed, that would have been a breach.”
According to Ziegler, this led to many phone calls and meetings between them and Schoemann.
According to Schoemann, it wasn’t an easy process as “the County Board had their idea, I had my idea and the Rolfs had their idea, and [we] all came together to make something that everybody can buy into.”
All three sides had to make some concessions, according to Schoemann. The biggest of which was the county board conceded any potential developments on the property.
“[The county board] wanted to see a piece sold off and the development to go,” said Schoemann. “My idea was more in line with what the neighbors wanted to see. Keep it parks-related, yet protect the property value.”
“It’s a great accomplishment, we all should take great pride,” said Ziegler. “Certainly, we felt an obligation to our fathers and our forefathers in developing this, and we want to thank all of those at the county who were great partners in this historic event.”