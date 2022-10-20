Washington County holds final Anti-Crime Plan Referendum town hall

TOWN OF POLK — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann held their last town hall meeting about the $3.6 million Washington County Anti-Crime Plan referendum that will appear on the November 8 general election ballot on Wednesday night at Washington County Fair Park.
Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis spoke about how the referendum is for a one-time increase of 9.89 percent, which will establish a new tax levy base number of $40,018,760 moving forward, if it is passed, and it is not an annual increase of 9.89 percent in the levy each year.
He added what made this referendum unique is that it isn’t for a new building or roads project, but an investment in human resources, as it would lead to 30-and-a-half new positions in the sheriff’s office, across multiple departments.
After Schulteis’ introduction, he turned the microphone over to his captains for their presentations.
Washington County Sheriff’s Captain Bruce Theusch spoke about recent crime trends that he and his patrol deputies are seeing while out on the road in the county.
“The biggest issue that we’re facing right now, and I think everyone is aware of it, but the explosion of opiates, and now we’re starting to see a lot of meth in Washington County,” said Theusch. “Some concerning facts, since 2012, we’ve had 256 county residents overdose and die from narcotics. It’s rising each year, this year we are already at 31.”
According to Theusch, increasing sheriff’s department staff would allow them to have more deputies on the road.
With more deputies, the sheriff’s office can do more proactive policing, independently, that they do during drug interdictions, which are a multidepartmental effort to focus on an area where they think drugs are coming into the county and having an active presence there.
According to Theusch, during the last drug interdiction on Aug. 9, where they spent 4 hours focusing on Highways 41 and 45 near Germantown, they made five felony and 14 misdemeanor arrests for narcotics.
Schulteis added that a detective would be added to the Drug Task Force as well, and they would be part of a federal task force looking at upper-level dealers bringing drugs in, or sending drugs through, Washington County.
Captain Scott Lehman addressed the Washington County Jail staffing portion of the referendum. He noted that the jail is used by all local police departments in the county, as it is the only jail there.
According to Lehman, the referendum would add an officer to both the special management housing unit, which is currently staffed with one officer and can house over 30 inmates, and the adult pod section, which can house 96 inmates and is currently staffed with two officers. Six additional positions, including officers, a sergeant and program specialist, would be added to the jail as well.
Lehman discussed recent incidents at the jail, including an inmate-oninmate murder, an inmate assaulting an officer and a drug-induced inmate jumping from the second level of the adult pod and severely injuring himself. He also described changes that were made to prevent or limit such events in the future.
“These types of incidents aren’t going to go away,” said Lehman. “But really the only way that we can try to minimize them from happening, and minimize the damage that they’re causing and the liability, is to put boots on the floor in the jail, or eyes on inmates.”
Captain Robert Stuesser addressed mental health. Three co-responding units, comprised of a deputy and a social worker, will be added to lessen the burden on patrolling deputies when responding to a person going through a mental health episode or crisis.
According to Stuesser, normally, two deputies respond to a call, and when it is a mental health episode they secure the scene for Acute Care Services (ACS). If ACS dictates that the individual needs to be taken to a hospital, the two deputies have to take them.
If the individual needs to be committed, the deputies have to stay at the hospital until the individual receives a medical clearance and then transport them to a facility, which means they have to go out of county since there is not a Mental Health Behavioral Unit in Washington County.
According to Stuesser, this process can take between 8 and 12 hours, with two deputies being taken off the road for an entire shift. This leads to off-duty deputies being called in, which can take up to a couple hours.
“Two initial cops will still be sent, and they will secure the scene,” said Stuesser. “But this team will then respond directly to the incident, and try to provide that crisis response.”
He added that they will also do proactive policing through checking up on residents with known mental health issues in the county through follow-up support.