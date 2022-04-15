Washington County holds public meeting for County Highway P project

JACKSON — Washington County held a public involvement meeting for a construction project for County Highway P in Jackson at the Jackson Municipal Complex on Thursday night.
The purpose of the construction project is to address deteriorating pavement and cross culverts along County Highway P, and enhance the safety and efficiency of the highway. Construction is scheduled to take place in 2024, according to Jeff Chvosta, who is the project engineer from Gremmer & Associates, Inc.
The proposed improvements to this stretch of County Highway P include 12-foot driving lanes in each direction, an eight-foot shoulder with five feet of the shoulder being pavement, and to replace and extend culverts, said Chvosta. The project will also increase sight distance along the highway by lowering the hill that is north of Western Avenue by 11 feet, and a couple other hills will be lowered around three feet each.
County Highway P has been broken up over the years and construction has been done on it in chunks. This three-mile long stretch of the highway is the last part that needs to be replaced, according to Chvosta.
The construction project is split into two separate segments. The first segment runs from State Highway 145 to Sherman Road and the second segment runs from Sherman Road to State Highway 60, according to Chvosta. He added that it is possible the project will be segmented up further, but that may increase its cost.
According to Chvosta, the segment from Highway 145 northbound to Sherman Road normally would be funded through an 80/20 split, with 80 percent of the cost covered by the federal government and the other 20 percent covered by the county. However, it will not quite be an 80/20 split, but the federal government will still be covering the lion’s share. Chvosta didn’t have an exact percentage of what will be federally covered during the meeting.
The other segment of the project, which runs from Sherman Road northbound to Highway 60, will be bid out by the county, according to Chvosta.
Because the two segments of the construction project are being funded differently, there may be more than one contractor working on it. Currently, the project is at the 30 to 40 percent mark in the design phase, according to Chvosta.
The road will be closed during the project, but residents will still have access to their homes and people will be allowed to drive to businesses on the road, said Chvosta.
A detour will be set up to go around construction for other traffic. It will take traffic from Highway 145 to Highway 45 and Highway 60. Another construction project to mill and resurface part of Highway 60 will take place in 2024 as well. If the two projects overlap the detour will be extended to Highway PV, according to Chvosta.
Chvosta ended his presentation by asking for anyone who lives in the area or drives along County Highway P regularly to send in comments by April 29 to j.chvosta@gremmerassociates. com.