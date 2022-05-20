WEST BEND — The Washington County Human Services Committee will continue discussions regarding the future of Samaritan during their meeting on Wednesday. The committee is planning to make a recommendation to the County Board regarding remaining in the service of providing health care to residents and whether the facility should be renovated or replaced.
According to meeting documents, the cost to renovate the campus is estimated at $6-8 million. The renovated facility would have 48 skilled nursing facility (SNF) beds and 31 community based residential facility (CBRF) beds. The cost to replace the building with a 48-bed SNF and 32-bed CBRF is estimated at $31 million.
The current facility has 130 apartments and beds. Twenty-two of the 24 residential care apartments are occupied, as well as 28 of the 31 CBRF beds and 56 of 75 SNF beds.
Samaritan Health Center, which opened in 1968, needs several millions of dollars worth of repairs. They discussed either renovating amenities needing repairs, replacing the building or exiting the business entirely. However, many residents and elected officials opposed exiting the business. Following a recommendation from the ad hoc Samaritan Task Force and the Human Services Committee, supervisors voted in favor of continuing to provide long-term care services with a preference for a third-party partner provider.
The county previously applied for a grant to help construct the new facility at the end of last year, but did not receive it.
The committee is currently ensuring that new members are up to date on the project. Washington County Policy Director Matt Furno previously told the Daily News that he will give a presentation to the County Board in August to review major items.
The Human Services Committee will meet at 4 p.m. in the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center, Room 109, 432 East Washington Street.