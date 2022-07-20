WEST BEND — The Washington County Public Works Committee will be deciding between two of the initial seven alternate plans for safety improvements at the intersections of County Highway S, County Highway R and State Highway 175 during their meeting on Thursday.
The Public Works Committee reviewed the seven alternate plans (A-F and G, which was provided by one of the residents who lives in the area before the meeting) and determined that they preferred either alternate A or G, during their June 16 meeting.
According to the committee report, alternate A and G are very similar, but alternate G has a different intersection angle at the State Highway 175 and County Highway S intersection than A. This different intersection angle will require the removal of the structures that are lying south of County Highway S.
The committee determined that they would need to know the differences in safety data and cost, before they could choose between the two plans. Alternate G did not have as accurate an estimate as A did during the June 16 meeting, Kelly Trac, a professional engineer with KL Engineering, ran preliminary predictive crash analysis for the two alternates and determined that alternate A, which features a 65-degree intersection angle at the State Highway 175 and County Highway S intersection, would result in a 15 percent reduction in overall crashes, according to the report. The engineering firm is also looking to see if adding a right turn lane to that intersection as part of alternate A would create any additional crash reduction.
Alternate G, which features a 75-degree intersection angle at the State Highway 175 and County Highway S intersection, would result in a 19 percent reduction in overall crashes, according to the report.
The committee report notes that designing that intersection to a 90 degree angle could result in a 26 percent reduction in overall crashes, but the engineering firm was not able to fit the necessary curves into the area to allow for an intersection at that angle.
According to the report, the cost for alternate A would be $1.7 million, and alternate G would cost $2.1 million.
The funds to pay for the intersection improvements will come from the Jurisdictional Transfer of State Highway 83 and County Highway FD, according to the draft resolution.
According to the resolution, “the Highway Department reviewed construction projects and schedules for a number of highway projects and believes the re-alignment of the intersection of CTH S and STH 175 and improvements to the intersections of CTH R and CTH S, and CTH R and STH 175 are high priority projects that were not included in the 2022 – 2027 CIP and as such, staff is requesting to utilize funds from the Jurisdictional Transfer of STH 83 and CTH FD from the State of Wisconsin to complete these projects.”
The committee will vote to recommend one of the two alternates and approval of the draft resolution, and then they will be sent to the County Board of Supervisors, according to the report.
The Public Works Committee meeting will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday in room 1019 of the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center, 432 E. Washington St. in West Bend.