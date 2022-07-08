Washington County’s Land Information Council backs proposal to digitize county tax records

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County’s Land Information Council on Thursday recommended a plan to digitize the county’s historic tax rolls.
The proposal calls for an outside vendor to scan the tax rolls from 1849 to 1999 at a cost of approximately $300,000.
Tax rolls from 1849-1984 are currently only accessible by viewing the original books that are stored in the county treasurer’s vault. There is no backup for these records according to Eric Damkot, GIS and Data Manager/LIO.
The oldest books are handwritten, fading, and starting to deteriorate, he said.
There are an estimated 2,245 books of records that need to be scanned. Because books are one of a kind they will need to be scanned on site, Damkot said.
Tax rolls from 1985-1999 are on microfiche. The county has two complete sets.
Tax bills from 2000 on are already stored electronically.
The Washington County purchasing office reviewed four proposals and chose US Imaging as the vendor. US Imaging has done work for 46 other Wisconsin counties.
The project has no property tax levy impact, according to Damkot. Money will come from Wisconsin Land Information Program retained revenue.
The intent is to make the digitized records available on a public interface.
The proposal will be forwarded to the County Board’s Land Use & Planning Committee and County Board for approval.