WEST BEND – The Washington County Sherriff's Office announced on Monday that Terrance Lee Neal is this week’s Most Wanted.
According to the release, Neal is wanted for felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
Neal, a 41-year-old Black man, is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, according to the release. He has black hair and brown eyes.
According to the release, Neal doesn’t have any known scars or tattoos, and his last known residence was in West Bend.
If you see Neal or have information about his whereabouts, call the Washington County Sheriff Office’s tip-line at 1-800-232-0594.