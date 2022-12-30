WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it will be making motor vehicle accident reports available online through a cost-effective partnership with Carfax beginning Jan. 16, 2023.
Through the online source Crashdocs.org, motor vehicle accident reports will be accessible at any time, and without the need to travel to the sheriff’s office or wait in line, according to the county sheriff’s office.
For a flat fee of $2, Crashdocs.org will provide un-redacted, electronic motor vehicle accident reports.
In order to locate the report, people should be ready with information like the state, agency, accident report number, last name and date of incident. This is all information contained on the gold-colored Motor Vehicle Accident Information handout supplied to people by the investigating deputy at the time of the crash.
For those who lack internet access or prefer physical copies, motor vehicle accident reports will still be available directly from the sheriff’s office during normal business hours, Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Physical copies cost 25 cents per page, and the average accident report is between four and six pages, according to the sheriff’s office.
Following an accident, it will take up to 10 days for internal processing before copies are available for the public.