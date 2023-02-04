WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating the second traffic fatality in Washington County so far this year after a Milwaukee man was involved in a fatal one-car crash near Hartford Thursday morning.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, at approximately 8:19 a.m., the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a possibly deceased male driver.
Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Hartford Fire Department, responded to the scene.
When the first deputy arrived, it was determined that the vehicle had extensive damage and the driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was deceased, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
An initial investigation of the crash showed that the driver of the vehicle was a 33-year-old Milwaukee man. The vehicle was headed westbound on Turtle Road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and entered the south ditch line, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle struck several trees before coming to a rest in the ditch, pinning the driver.
Turtle Road was closed for approximately six hours to assist in the crash investigation and vehicle removal.
The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and no further information is being released at this time.