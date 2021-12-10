WEST BEND — The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to oppose vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden’s Administration.
The first mandate opposed by the resolution orders that employers with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated. Those who fail to do so would face fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The second mandate requires health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid Services (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — CMS) to be vaccinated. Those who fail to do so could lose government funding. The resolution states that the County Board is opposed to the implementation of the mandates, and the board encourages Wisconsin to join federal litigation opposing them.
The majority of supervisors supported the resolution, stating that whether an individual gets the COVID-19 vaccine should be up to them.
“I am pro-vaxx and antimandate. That is true for both the city (Hartford) and the county. I think it is unconscionable to try to force people to take a vaccine they don’t want,” said District 17 Supervisor Tim Michalak. “I would hope that they would definitely consider getting the shot, but it is the individual’s choice. We should be treating the adults in Washington County like responsible adults and not making those decisions for them.”
Supervisors also discussed Samaritan Health Center, which has been dealing with staffing shortages. Some said if the mandates are imposed, the facility could risk losing more employees.
“Samaritan gets hit particularly hard by this. There’s a shortage right now in the market of skilled nursing. Samaritan has experienced that,” said District 3 Supervisor Chris Bossert. “Twenty-one months ago, when this virus started, we were calling all the workers of Samaritan heroes, and for 21 months, they’ve kept COVID out of Samaritan campus and for roughly half that time, there was no vaccine available.”
However, District 1 Supervisor Kristine Deiss was one of two supervisors who voted against the resolution. She recalled several other instances in U.S. history in which populations were ordered to receive a vaccine or some type of immunization to protect public health.
“The Supreme Court said freedom doesn’t give you the right to harm others. We have a vaccine to rid us of this virus, but until we can deal with the human interactions in a more constructive way, we’re not going to get there. That’s what’s holding things up. It’s not the scientific level. It’s the social level,” said Deiss.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 51.2 percent of Washington County residents ages 12 and older have completed the COVID19 vaccine series as of Thursday. Nearly 62 percent of the county’s adults have completed the series.
The county falls behind statewide numbers as 56.3 percent of eligible Wisconsinites and 67.3 percent of Wisconsin adults have completed the vaccine series.
Data is not yet made available for children ages 5-11 who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.