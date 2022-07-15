Washington County to propose $3.6M referendum to increase staffing

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County will be introducing a public safety referendum for the November ballot, which result in a $3.6 million increase in the property tax levy, during the Washington County Public Safety Committee meeting in the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center at 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday.
The referendum will be predominantly for 25 to 35 new positions in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for patrol, the detective bureau, dispatch, jail operation, mental health crisis teams and emergency management, according to Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann. The referendum will also go toward purchasing squad cars so that each deputy has their own vehicle.
The referendum will result in a 9.9 percent increase in the tax levy, but the County Levy Rate Per Capita is estimated to still remain in the lowest five in Wisconsin, according to the committee report.
Also, if the referendum is approved it will increase the equalized value tax rate of five cents per $1,000 of assessed value next year. This means that the 2023 rate would be $2.11 per $1,000. However, the rate would fall back down below $2.06 per $1,000 in 2024, according to the committee report.
“We have, basically, a department that is built on a model from the 1980s. Sheriff [Martin] Schulteis’ dad was the sheriff in 1988, and the model was pretty much the same,” said Schoemann.
Currently, the sheriff’s department has five officers on first and third shift to cover the county (about 450 square miles), and six officers on second shift, according to Schoemann. He added that on Friday and Saturday night the number of officers on third shift increases.
“One of the big takeaways will be increasing that from five, six and five to eight, eight and seven,” said Schoemann. “So people will see a significant increase in law enforcement presence from the sheriff’s department.”
According to Schoemann, there are several jail positions that are being contemplated as a part of the referendum to address the deaths in the Washington County Jail House over the past few years.
“We have had ... a handful of deaths in the jail over the last five or six years, and so there is number of areas for improvement in there, as well,” said Schoemann. “But, we also anticipate you put more cops on the street, and you’re going to have more people in the jail. So, I think some of it will relate to that as well.”
According to Schoemann, he has been talking with Schulteis about a referendum to increase staffing on and off for the past four years.
“It really started in earnest with the Black Lives Matter riots when we were sent down to Kenosha and Milwaukee. Then after the Officer [Joseph] Mensah situation, if you remember that, the chief from [Wauwatosa] lived in Germantown, so protesters came up into Germantown and that started to get a little hairy. That’s when we first started talking about it,” said Schoemann. “Then there was an active shooter situation in Farmington ... Then the Slinger Middle School active shooter threat happened, the following Monday the sheriff and I met and kind of said, ‘All right, this is three times in less than four years. Let’s talk about putting pencil to paper ...’ that’s what kind of brought us to where we are at today.”
According to Schoemann, one of the things that the county learned from the Slinger incident was that emergency response needs improvement.
“Specifically, we have a fleet of squad cars, so people have to come here first and then go to where the scene is,” said Schoemann. “On the day of the Slinger incident, all of our deputies were at the fair park. So when the call went out, within 10 minutes, I think within five minutes, we had 39 deputies at the site. That would almost never happen otherwise, because they would have to come to West Bend to go to Slinger. So we think there is a huge value in having squads for every single deputy.”
The referendum will also ensure deputies are available for a reliable number of hours per day to schools that are within the sheriff’s department’s jurisdiction. According to the department, the schools in their jurisdiction include several elementary and parochial schools.
Funding mental health crisis teams
County officials are also having conversations with Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin for a second congressional earmark of funds for mental health crisis teams.
“Preliminarily, she has given us a thumbs up on taking it, at least, to the committee process. [Federal funds] would fund it for one year, but the referendum would fund it perpetually,” said Schoemann.
According to Schoemann, the plan is to partner up three social workers with three deputies to go out on mental health-related calls as they come in. The deputies would clear the scene, then the social worker would be able to help resolve whatever conflict is taking place.
“We’ve been piloting this for the last several months between the Human Services Department and the sheriff’s department,” said Schoemann. “It’s the proactive things, we know a lot of these folks who are struggling with mental illness or substance use. This is really about getting to them before we get to crisis, and keep them out of the justice system. It’s kind of a two-fold approach, but ... we’ve seen them work in other places and now we want to put it to use here.”
Schoemann added that many of the active shooter situations that have occurred in the country seem to be tied to mental health and substance abuse issues, and having a proactive approach will hopefully prevent such situation occurring in Washington County.
According to Schoemann, the county has the levy ability to afford it without taking it to a referendum.
“I’m not a fan of that for two reasons,” said Schoemann. “One, it would take, basically, all of the flexibility we have in budget decision-making away. It would make future budgets super, super tight. But, more importantly than that, this is a pretty significant growth in the size of government. You’re talking a ... 15 percent increase in staffing in the sheriff’s department. You know, we don’t grow government around here. So, even though this is one area that I think is very sensitive and people are super supportive of in Washington County, we feel like if we are going to do this, it needs to be the voters making that decision.”
The referendum will go before the county Public Safety Committee during their meeting next Wednesday. If approved, it will go before the County Board during their August 10 meeting. If the board approves the referendum, it will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm election.