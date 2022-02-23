WASHINGTON AND OZAUKEE COUNTIES — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department announced Tuesday that effective immediately, contact tracing of all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will cease.
Efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic will now focus primarily on vaccination, testing, education and outbreak investigation in high-risk congregate settings. The department will continue to provide outbreak support for long-term care facilities, schools and local businesses as needed.
On Jan. 21, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released a memo stating that case investigations (contact tracing) is no longer expected or required, testing and educating community members should be prioritized and data collection requirements for case investigation has changed with the length of the pandemic. The average percentage of Washington and Ozaukee County residents who are eligible for standardized case investigation and unable to reach by the department has increased from 35 percent in 2021 to 43 percent in 2022.
Testing is recommended for individuals with close contact to a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 and individuals with signs or symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. The department will continue efforts providing individuals with access to testing and encourages individuals to follow CDC isolation and quarantine recommendations.
Electronic lab reporting will represent the main source of surveillance data. The WOPHD will continue to monitor the data and update their website to allow community partners to make informed decisions based on local data.
Information regarding local vaccination and testing options can be found at www.washozwi.gov. For questions relating to COVID-19, individuals are encouraged to email info@washozwi.gov.