WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a 67-year-old Town of Wayne resident, who kept 34 dogs at his property under poor conditions, has been charged with 10 counts of mistreating animals.
The 10 counts are related to allegations of mistreatment of animals stemming from a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation that resulted in 34 dogs being seized from Russell Quaas at his Town of Wayne property in late January, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Quaas will appear in Washington County Circuit Court on April 3 to face the allegations.
Quaas was believed to be operating a non-licensed dog breeding business out of a property in the Town of Wayne, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said it received several complaints in the past about dogs barking and the living conditions on the property, but charges could not be substantiated.
The latest investigation began when sheriff’s deputies received an anonymous complaint about dogs being tied to trees and not having proper shelter.
While investigating the report, deputies warned Quaas about having more than the allowable three dogs permitted by town ordinance, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Several days later, deputies returned with a town official to provide Quaas with a letter notifying him of the alleged violations.
The wind chills were below zero on that particular day, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and deputies observed numerous dogs tied to trees that appeared to have inadequate shelter, food and water.
Washington County Sheriff’s investigators obtained a search warrant based on probable cause of the mistreatment of animals. The Sheriff’s Office found that the property did not have running water or electricity and most of the dogs resided outside. Some of the dogs were found inside a camper trailer. In many cases, their short leashes did not allow them free movement within their shelter, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A small amount of dog food was located on the property, but it appeared as if the dogs were mainly provided leftover pizza from a local carry out chain and frozen moldy animal carcasses, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Workers with the Washington County Humane Society worked alongside investigators to document and seize 34 dogs in total. All but one of the dogs that were seized were Jack Russell Terriers of varying ages.
Strain on animal shelter
“Seizing this number of dogs puts an incredible logistical and financial strain on an animal shelter and we appreciate all of the work they have done in assisting our investigation and in caring for these dogs,” said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis, in the release. “This property has been of concern for some time within our community and through partnerships with the Washington County Humane Society, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, we have been able to take steps toward finding a permanent solution.”
Investigators also consulted with a doctor from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture who agreed that the animals were not provided with adequate shelter, food or water under Wisconsin laws.
Since Jan. 31, all the dogs have been cared for at the Washington County Humane Society. Several of the dogs required medical attention, but they have all survived.