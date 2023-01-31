‘We lost a community gem’

WEST BEND — Long-time West Bend resident, World War II veteran, philanthropist and community leader, Allan C. Kieckhafer, passed away on Jan. 25 at the age of 99.
Kieckhafer was born in West Bend on Dec. 25, 1923. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1941. He later attended and graduated from Midshipman School at Columbia University in New York City and served as a lieutenant (junior grade) on the LST (landing ship) 811 in the Pacific Ocean during World War II.
As a young Navy officer, Kieckhafer made three landings in an LST in the Pacific Islands defended by the Japanese. He made several landings on Okinawa, one of the harshest battles of the war. In those landings, Kieckhafer helped carry Marines ashore into oncoming fire, according to his friend John Torinus.
After the war, Kieckhafer earned a degree in economics from Beloit College in 1947 and later a degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin in 1949. He married his wife Jean Van Wart in 1949.
Kieckhafer is best known locally for his sustained and long-term charity work over the course of his life.
In November 2018, Kieckhafer received the Clifford A. and Elizabeth M. Nelson Volunteer Leadership Award from The United Way of Washington County. The award recognizes an individual in Washington County who demonstrates community leadership and long-term commitment to volunteering.
The award was one of many the former West Bend Co. sales manager and philanthropist received. Among other honors Kieckhafer said he cherished are the Boy Scout Silver Beaver Award, an official day in the city of West Bend on May 29, 1987, when he retired after 38 years and his service in the Navy on an LST starting when he was 18.
In 1977, Kieckhafer chaired the United Way’s annual campaign and raised more than $100,000 for the first time in the campaign’s history. That equals over $489,000 today when adjusted for inflation.
Kristin Brandner, the current CEO of United Way of Washington County, knew Kieckhafer well.
“We lost a community gem,” said Brandner. “Our beloved Allan was a true hero for his country and county. He was very generous in giving his time and support to local charities. He’s a man that will always be deeply remembered for his intriguing stories and his passion to help others.”
Kieckhafer notably donated to the Museum of Wisconsin Art, including the Jean and Allan Kieckhafer Gallery.
He was also instrumental in founding the University Ambassadors at the University of Wisconsin-Washington County and was active in the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce, Noon Rotary and Veterans Day Committee. Kieckhafer established Boy Scout Troop 780 at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church and volunteered with the organization for more than 50 years. He has also provided financial support to many local organizations, including the Kettle Moraine Symphony.
'As long as I am able to be involved and active, I will,' he told the Daily News in 2018. 'My wife and I always believed that part of living in a community is supporting it in any way you can.'
In 2014, Kieckhafer established the Allan C. Kieckhafer Fund through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation to continue his charitable legacy well into the future.
'My goal has always been to make the community a better place to live,' he told The Daily News in 2018.
A Celebration of Life service in remembrance of Allan Kieckhafer was held on Monday at noon at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 323 S. 5th Avenue, West Bend.