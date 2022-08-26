TOWN OF TRENTON — Three years in the making, Ozaukee Christian School (OCS) held a ribbon cutting ceremony and public open house for the school Thursday.
Board vice president Dave Swartz opened the ceremony by telling those gathered about the journey the committee had taken in the last three years, going from Saukville to its new location in the Town of Trenton.
“Just like God provided manna for the Israelites wandering in the desert, His provision for each step of this project came at just the right time. God is never late, but rarely early,” Swartz said in a press release release.
Swartz quoted some statistics: $1.6 million - cost of school; $1.5 million - money raised; 190 donors; 150 volunteers serving 80,000 hours; and 180 prayer warriors that lifted up staff.
Swartz was joined at the podium by West Bend Chamber of Commerce Chairman Dolf De Ceuster, who added that the process to assume ownership of the location had been ongoing for a long time, and he was excited to see it grow.
Kris Austin has been Head of School since its beginning. She said that thanks to the former facilities through its first 29 years and going forward to the present, OCS has served 1,823 students and families. Their vision and mission have remained strong.
“We’re just beginning to see God’s dream for OCS,” she said. “I’ve been asked ‘what is my favorite day?’ My favorite day is tomorrow. If yesterday was OK and today was amazing, what will tomorrow be?”
The original Saukville location, where the school had been since 1990, had been purchased by another church. Consequently OCS had two weeks to find a new location and move, or stay at the old location for three months at a cost of $50,000. Two generous donors came forward with $750,000, and within 48 hours, a deal had been struck allowing OCS to purchase the former Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club in Trenton.
The school has grown in the last three years since it took ownership of the Trenton building, in spite of supply-chain issues and COVID-19.
However, the school was able to accommodate the growth, as it methodically renovated the building. Enrollment has nearly doubled, going from 57 students in 2019 to 110 now, with the possibility of 120 students when the doors open in a week for the new semester. The newest renovations will enable the school to support up to 150 students, with space for more expansion on the 40-acre property.
The purchase and renovation of the former Trenton Business Center was expected to cost $2.2 million, but with help from volunteers and keeping most options local, project costs were kept to $1.6 million without affecting quality.
After the ceremony, attendees took self-guided tours of the facility and met with board members and staff of OCS. Visitors enjoyed root beer floats and were able to purchase brats to raise funds for the seventh-and eighth-grade field trip to Washington, D.C.
Ozaukee Christian School is located at 1214 Highway 33 in West Bend.
For more information, visit ozaukeechristian.org, call 262-284-6980 or email info@ozaukeechristian.org.