SLINGER — Roman Weninger, Gary Feltz and Joe Havey were re-elected as Slinger School Board members on Tuesday night. Newcomer Bill Brewer finished fourth in the race and was not voted onto the board.
Weninger received 2,507 votes, 27.57%, to lead all the candidates, Feltz received 2,358 votes, 25.93%, and Havey received 2,254 votes, 24.79%, to round out the winners. Brewer received 1,934 votes, 21.27%.
“A lot of extra work went into this. I am really grateful I won, the hard work paid off,” said Weninger. “I want to thank the Slinger School District and community that showed their support today. I am grateful for the community, the teachers and staff, the parents and the support. We have a great thing going on here in Slinger.”
Weninger added that the board will strive to keep Slinger in good standing and among the top placed school districts in the state.
In the lead up to the election Feltz said he would continue to work for the residents of the district, as he has every other term he has been elected as school board member.
“No one board member can do anything solo, but by collaborating with the other board members and working as a team, mountains can be moved,” said Feltz during the campaign.
Feltz was unable to comment on the election results by deadline.
“I joined the board 8.5 years ago in September 2013 to ensure the values and ideals of the Slinger community continued to be upheld,” said Havey during the campaign. “My focus has not changed. Myself, and my fellow board members, are very proactive in ensuring the social and political bias and ‘flavor of the day’ talking points are kept out of our curriculum and our educational process.”
Havey did not respond to the Daily News for comment by deadline on election night.
All election results are unofficial until the ballots have been canvassed.