WEST BEND — The West Bend Police and Fire Commission (PFC) announced on Tuesday that they have hired Les Norin as the next fire chief for the West Bend Fire Department, and he will start in that role on Oct. 2.
“Les stood out with his exceptional breadth of service and specialized education and training,” said Nancie Heaps, PFC chairperson, in the release. “He is ready and equipped to lead the Fire Department through this next chapter.”
"I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next Fire Chief for the City of West Bend Fire Department, and grateful to the Police and Fire Commission for their confidence,” said Norin, in the release. “I am thankful to have the opportunity to lead this talented and professional fire/EMS department and look forward to joining the team!"
Previously, Norin has worked in numerous fire and law enforcement departments. According to the release, he most recently served as the assistant chief for the Onalaska Fire Department.
Other positions include multiple leadership roles in the Davenport Fire Department in Iowa, Iowa Professional Fire Fighters vice president, field instructor for the Iowa Fire Service training Bureau, flight paramedic for Quad City Med-Force and a bailiff/reserve deputy in the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.
“In addition to his 30+ years of fire service, Norin has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership, Bachelor of Arts Degree, and he completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer (EFO) Program,” said the release.
According to the release, Norin and his family, including his wife, Chelsey, and son, Aodhan, are excited to join the West Bend community ahead of his first day on the job, on Oct. 2.