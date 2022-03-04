West Bend awarded $2.7 million for Riverwalk project

WEST BEND — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the city of West Bend will receive a $2.655 million Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant to reconstruct the west side of the Downtown Riverwalk. “The Downtown Riverwalk west side project will be catalytic for the Downtown area. This project has long been anticipated by our business community, visitors and recreational enthusiasts. Improving the Riverwalk will increase economic development opportunities for building owners. The new underpass will provide pedestrian access to North Main Street businesses and residents,” said City Administrator Jay Shambeau. “Thank you to Governor Evers and Secretary-designee Blumenfeld for this generous award. Thanks also to our city team for their determination and writing this successful application.”
In February, West Bend awarded Janke General Contractors Inc. with the contract to construct the west side Downtown Riverwalk project starting this spring.
Relocation of utilities is scheduled for completion in early 2022, followed by Phase II for the construction of the Riverwalk from the Veterans Avenue bridge to the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) bridge by June 2023. The phase includes construction of the retaining walls along the river with new walkway, seating, lighting and direct access to the river.
Phase III, scheduled for completion by June 2024, will consist of construction between the MOWA bridge to the north end of Place of Origin Park, construction of retaining walls, a
new walkway segment through an underpass beneath Highway 33, fish deck, canoe launch and a new public parking lot.
Phase IV brings construction from the north end of Place of Origin Park to Rivershores Drive, completed by September 2022, and improvements to the island on the west side of the dam by August 2022.
The Neighborhood Investment Fund program was announced in August 2021 and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA). Grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Additional information can be found on the program website.