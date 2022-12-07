WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board received an update Tuesday on the downtown West Bend parking ordinance after a vote on the ordinance was delayed by the Common Council during their meeting the previous day.
The BID Board met Tuesday in the Council Chambers at 1115 S. Main St. to hear a number of updates, most notably that the council had tabled a vote on the new downtown parking ordinance until their Dec. 19 meeting after the group felt more time was needed to hear from constituents about the issue.
The BID Board had previously unanimously approved the proposed new parking ordinance at a Nov. 15 meeting. However, BID Board member Herb Tennies of Tennies Hardware was not present at that meeting, and he spoke out against the new ordinance at the meeting on Tuesday.
Under the new ordinance, all downtown streets east of Seventh Avenue and west of the river, south of Washington Street and north of Poplar Street would be customer-only parking from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In response to the council delaying the vote on Monday, the majority of the BID Board agreed that they will encourage all residents to reach out to their aldermen over the next two weeks to discuss their feelings about the ordinance.
“The aldermen heard from a couple people over the weekend, and those individuals were maybe not so positive regarding the ordinance,” said City Administrator Jay Shambeau. “And that’s really common with policies that go before bodies such as yourself, that the negative stuff comes out and you don’t really hear of the positive.”
Shambeau joined most of the BID Board in encouraging individuals who might be frustrated with the current parking situation to reach out to Mayor Christophe Jenkins and their aldermen. Shambeau also acknowledged that the new ordinance, should it be adopted on Dec. 19, will see future modifications as things in the downtown area change.
“It shouldn’t be something that just sits on the books for a 20-year period of time like the last one,” said Shambeau.
Tennies said he is worried that the new ordinance will force downtown employees to park far from their places of employment, which could be difficult for elderly and disabled employees. He also argued that the city should explore ways of creating more parking in the downtown area. He is concerned that the proposed changes might create just as many problems as they solve.
“Let’s give it some thought, and let’s start looking for parking for everybody downtown,” said Tennies.
Tony Jasen of West Bend Professional Center responded to Tennies. Jasen reminded the board members that everybody else on the board has already shown support for the new ordinance. He encouraged everybody to attend the Dec. 19 council meeting and share their thoughts.
The BID Board also heard updates from Jessica Wildes on behalf of the 2023 Main Street Reconstruction Marketing Committee. Wildes shared that the committee is concerning itself with the issues of accessibility, communication, impact, and safety leading up to the downtown reconstruction project on Main Street.
The committee will use its funds to communicate changes to the downtown area as they occur to impacted businesses and the public.
Wildes also mentioned that the committee has discussed the possibility of establishing a shuttle bus to transport downtown employees from large public parking lots on Water Street and the Museum of Wisconsin Art to their places of work downtown.
“That is still a very active conversation,” said Wildes.