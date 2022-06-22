WEST BEND — The city’s annual audit report for 2021 showed West Bend is in good financial shape, with solid savings and steady revenues.
The West Bend Finance Committee received the 2021 audit Monday evening. Andrea Jansen from Baker Tilly, the financial firm that performed the city’s audit, presented a highlight report of the city’s financials at the end of last year.
“Your total fund balance is at $10.5 million at the end of the year, up over half a million,” Jansen said.
The audit report showed the city ended 2021 with a fund balance of $10.46 million. Fund balance is the city’s savings account — the money the municipality has on hand for the general fund and operations. In 2021, the balance was increased by $547,049.
“You had planned for a loss of about $725,000 ... so actually, results much better than planned,” Jansen said.
The city of West Bend’s policy is that fund balance must be kept at a minimum of 17% of the previous year’s general fund expenditures; its levels at the end of 2021 were at 31.4%, according to the audit.
The audit report showed only about $1.24 million of the fund balance was non-spendable; Jansen said non-spendable balance was money tied up in something like prepayments for bills or supplies, so it is not available for other items or operations that may occur.
The audit further showed information on the city utility’s finances.
According to the document, the water utility had $3.71 million in operating expenses in 2021 with $5.33 million in operating revenues; the utility ended 2021 with $6.57 million in reserves, which amounts to nearly 15 months of expenses on hand.
Jansen said that the water utility’s rate of return, which is authorized and controlled by the state Public Service Commission, increased in 2021. Revenues in the water utility increased in 2021, about $433,350 over 2020, according to data in the audit.
“So you can see that (the increased rate of return) has positively impacted your operating revenues,” Jansen said.
The sewer utility was shown in audit information to have had $4.44 million in expenses with $4.39 in revenues. That utility had a year-end balance of $6.65 million, which would be about 18 months of operation costs, according to the report.
The audit summary also touched on the city of West Bend’s debt, which at the end of last year was at $52.68 million; that is 30% of the amount of debt allowed under debt regulations, and below the city’s municipal debt limit policy, according to audit documents.