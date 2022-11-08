WEST BEND — The city has its 2023 budget now, as the Common Council on Monday approved the resolution to appropriate the funds for next year’s operation, while approving the levy and necessary tax rate to provide those funds.
A public hearing on the budget held at the beginning of the council meeting received no public comments; the resolution was then passed later in the meeting without comment or concern from any council members before the vote.
The resolution appropriated funding for next year by department of spending. The total general fund budget of $27.92 million for 2023 will include:
■ $5.4 million for general government
■ $14.98 for public safety
■ $5.28 million, public works
■ $1.66 million, culture and recreation
■ $485,495, conservation and development
■ $99,200 for contingency
■ $13,925 other financing uses The full budget has funding sources other than the tax levy, though tax dollars do provide a majority of the funds.
The budget summary in the meeting packet showed a total tax levy of $22.53 million for 2023’s budget. That included about $17.94 million for the general fund budget, as well as about $3.68 million for debt service and $915,338 for the library levy. The library has a separate budget from most of the city’s departments, in accordance with state rules.
There is also $2.45 million levied for the Tax Incremental Finance District apportionment, which brings the total levy to $24.92 million. TID taxes are done and used differently than general fund, operational and debt
levies, as TID taxes are reinvested into the districts, rather than combined into general budgets.
As passed Monday, the budget has a $8.34 tax rate, which constitutes a 44-cent increase from 2022’s $7.90 rate. Assuming a house maintained the same assessed value from 2021 to 2022, it would increase the tax bill by 44 cents per $1,000 of property values, or $44 per $100,000 of value.
“It’s a hard pill to swallow, but I think the fact that our council approved this budget unanimously really shows our commitment,” said Mayor Christophe Jenkins, speaking about how the increased budget will support city services and help expand them, such as additional staff at the Fire Department and other measures planned in next year’s budget.
The Common Council on Monday also approved increased fares for West Bend’s Shared Ride Taxi Service.
Under the action, regular fares will increase $1 from $4.50 per ride to $5.50 per ride. Agency fares will increase by $1.50, from $7.50 to $9.
The increase is expected to raise taxi revenues by about $88,506, which in turn decreases the amount of taxi levy needed to support the taxi service.